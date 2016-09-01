Pasta power: Recipes for simple summer meals

During summer days, one does not feel like spending many hours in the kitchen to prepare meals. It is too hot outside to take on full meals everyday so we are always looking for quick, simple, fresh and colorful dishes.

Pasta is loved by everyone and it is the best choice for summer because you can do so much and never get bored. It might be the only dish that is perfect choice for all seasons.



Below is a collection of light and healthy summer pastas provided by taste.com



Tuna pasta:

Ingredients:

• 400g tagliatelle or fettuccine pasta

• 4 tomatoes, chopped

• 2 Lebanese cucumbers, chopped

• 415g can red salmon or tuna, flaked, or cold roasted or chargrilled meats

• 1/3 cup lemon juice

• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• Salt and freshly ground pepper



Method:

• Step 1: Cook pasta according to packet directions or until al dente (approx. 12 min). Drizzle with olive oil and allow to cool.

• Step 2: Meanwhile mix olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

• Step 3: Combine cold pasta, tuna or cold meat, cucumber and tomatoes in a bowl. Pour over olive oil dressing.



Top tips: If using cold roasted or chargrilled meats such as lamb or beef, marinate the meat first. After draining the meat, boil the marinade for 5 minutes and use as a dressing over the pasta. Or you can make a simple dressing of lemon juice and olive oil.

When working with cold pasta, there is a tendency for it to stick together on cooling so you need to add a little olive oil once you’ve drained it to prevent this. In addition, let it cool at room temperature rather than placing it in the fridge.

When choosing vegetables and fruits, choose some that have high water content such as tomatoes, cucumber or citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons, etc. as their juice helps keep the cold pasta separated and provides a more palatable texture.

When using canned fish such as salmon or tuna, don’t throw away the juice. Instead, add it to the pasta for extra flavor and again to help keep the pasta from becoming too sticky.



Greek pasta:

Ingredients:

• 375g dried spiral pasta

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 250g cherry tomatoes, quartered

• 180g tub baby bocconcini, drained, quartered

• 1/3 cup barchetta olives

• 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

2/3 cup shredded fresh basil leaves



Method:

• Step 1: Cook pasta in a large saucepan of boiling, salted water, following packet directions, until tender. Drain. Return to pan.

• Step 2: Add oil to pasta. Toss to coat. Add tomato, bocconcini, olives, pine nuts and 1/2 cup basil. Toss to combine.

• Step 3: Divide pasta between bowls. Top with remaining basil. Season with pepper. Serve.



Note:

You could serve this dish as a side (serves 6) with chargrilled beef or sausages. Barchetta (Italian for ‘small boat’) kalamata olives are pitted and sliced in half lengthways. They’re available in jars from the supermarket and delicatessens.



Spaghettini with clams and cherry tomato



Ingredients:

• 400g Barilla Spaghettini

• 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

• 1 red onion, finely chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, crushed

• 1 long red chili, seeded, finely chopped

• 500g clams, cleaned

• 250g punnet cherry tomatoes, halved

• ¼ chopped parsley

• 1 jar Barilla Basilico sauce



Method:

• Step 1: Cook the spaghettoni in a large saucepan of lightly salted boiling water according to packet instructions or until al dente. Drain well.

• Step 2: Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the onion, cook stirring occasionally for 3-4 minutes, add the garlic and chili, cook stirring for 1 minute more.

• Step 3: Add the clams and tomatoes, increase heat to high, cover and cook for 2 minutes. Continue to cook covered until the clams are opened, add half the parsley.

• Step 4: Remove half of the clams from their shells and discard the empty shells. Add the Barilla Basilico sauce and simmer for 2 minutes.

• Step 5: Add the drained pasta to the pan and toss together for 1-2 minutes, sprinkle with the remaining parsley. To serve, divide between serving bowls, drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil if desired.



Notes:

Preparing al dente pasta

Boil 1 liter of water per 100g of pasta. Add 7 grams of salt per liter of water once the water is boiling and just before adding the pasta. Don’t add oil to the water or rinse the pasta after draining. Cook pasta according to instructions on the pack, or al dente, which means slightly firm to the bite. Finish cooking the pasta in the pan, where it can absorb the flavors of the sauce.



[email protected]