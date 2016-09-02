Women behind 5% of murders

RIYADH: According to recent research, women were found responsible for just five percent of murder crimes committed in Saudi society during the last seven years. The study was carried out by a sociologist at King Saud University, Sarah Al-Juweir.

The study showed that there were several motives for women in committing the crime of murder, the most prominent of which was emotional dispossession. However, in recent years other factors have also emerged including economic issues as a result of family conditions, domestic violence, disintegration and divorce, the study said.

Al-Juweir said that murders committed by women have attracted remarkable attention, although they are typically considered isolated or exceptional cases that should not be generalised.

However, the researcher admitted that the rate of murder crimes committed by women is on the rise based on data released by the Ministry of Interior. In this context, Mohammed Al-Wihaid, a sociology and criminology consultant, said that murder motivations for women are considered “attitudinal”, meaning they are typically linked to purely emotional stances including absence of security, infidelity or physical provocation. According to him, this means that among women, committing a murder is seen as a means of salvation, revenge or self-defense.