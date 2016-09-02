  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Japanese business forum highlights huge potential

ARAB NEWS |

EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES: Saudi ministers with Japanese officials and business leaders at the forum in Tokyo on Thursday. (SPA)

TOKYO: As part of the activities undertaken during Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Japan, the “Saudi Arabia-Japan Business Forum for Saudi Arabia Vision 2030” was held on Thursday.
Taking part were Minister of Finance Ibrahim Al-Assaf, Minister of Economy and Planning Adel Fakeih, Minister of Trade and Investment Majed Al-Qassabi, Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al-Haqabani, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko.
Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Chairman Hiroyuki Ishige delivered the opening speech in which he welcomed the ministers and businessmen, who numbered about 500, to the forum.
“The Saudi Vision 2030 is a national strategy for transformation in the 21st century that harmonizes with the aspirations of Japan in the fields of finance, industry and development of businesses to which Japanese companies have great potential to contribute,” said Ishige.
Minister Seko welcomed the visit of the deputy crown prince to Japan and the accompanying delegation, stressing that the large number of attendees at the forum is testimony to the great interest attached to it by the Japanese to Saudi Arabia.
He pointed out that Saudi-Japanese ties, which were founded in 1955, have been steadily strengthening, particularly in the field of economy, and that the Kingdom, the largest oil exporter to Japan, is a very important partner of Tokyo.
Japan, he stressed, is also one of the largest exporters of various products to the Kingdom, and this is clear evidence that relations between the two countries are strong and prosperous.
The Japanese minister said the deputy crown prince’s visit to Japan will lay the foundation for new rules of cooperation between the two friendly countries.
During the ceremony, a booklet, titled, “Strategic Partners of Saudi Vision 2030,” was handed over by JETRO chairman to Al-Qassabi.
Japan is one of the largest exporters of various products to the Kingdom.

