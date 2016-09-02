  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

KSA blasts Sen. Graham for anti-Saudi campaign

ARAB NEWS |

Former Florida Senator Bob Graham. (AFP)

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has again rejected conspiracy theories that try to implicate the Kingdom in 9/11 attacks in the US.
Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said: "For 13 years … people like (former) Sen. Bob Graham from Florida, who led this inquiry, have said that the 28 pages have damning evidence regarding Saudi Arabia’s ‘complicity’ in 9/11… the report itself says we don’t know if the links are valid. We cannot investigate these things. We can’t come to a conclusion.”
He expressed disappointment over Sen. Graham’s continued advocacy insisting Saudi government bear responsibility for the Sept. 11 attacks.
Al-Jubeir added that Sen. Graham is misleading the public by creating conspiracy theories and called for the release of the classified 28-page 2002 Congressional Joint Inquiry into 9/11 report.
“We have found no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded the organization (Al-Qaeda),” ‘Arabia Now’ reported on its website quoting 9/11 Commission report released in 2004.
In 2005, the CIA investigation that looked into the content of the 28 pages clearly said: “There is no evidence that the Saudi government or members of the Saudi royal family knowingly provided support for the attacks … or that they had foreknowledge of terrorist operations in the Kingdom or elsewhere.”

