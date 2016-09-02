  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia seeks to draw Japan investments

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia seeks to draw Japan investments

ARAB NEWS |

UNITED: Saudi ministers with Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko in Tokyo.

TOKYO: Economy and Planning Minister Adel Fakeih expressed hope in a meeting with his counterpart in Tokyo of attracting more investment to the country through the economic reforms.
Fakeih, Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi met with Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko at his office.
Fakeih said in the meeting he hopes to make suggestions during the visit that would bring economic development to both countries.
Seko, for his part, suggested Japan could cooperate to spur business investment.
Seko added: “The two countries are strongly tied by relations of trust,” referring to Saudi Arabia’s stable energy supply and Japan’s business presence in the Middle Eastern country.”
Al-Falih attended a forum organized by the Japan External Trade Organization and others at a Tokyo hotel Thursday where Japanese energy firms and trading companies expressed their support for Saudi Arabia’s economic reform plans.
Calling for an expansion of economic cooperation, Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia is aiming to diversify its industrial landscape and he believes there would be a synergy effect with Japanese businesses.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh-Tokyo synergy to spur growth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with Japanese Emperor...

KSA blasts Sen. Graham for anti-Saudi campaign

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has again rejected conspiracy theories that try to implicate the Kingdom in 9...

Deadline for Haj arrivals by land ends today

JEDDAH Friday is the last day for the entry of pilgrims arriving by road the General Directorate...

Aramco, Japan to expand Okinawa crude storage by 2 million barrels

TOKYO Saudi Aramco and the Japanese government are set to agree on a roughly 2 million barrel...

Relations with Japan see quantum leap in 60 years

JEDDAH Relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan have seen significant growth in the political...

Saudi-Japanese business forum highlights huge potential

TOKYO As part of the activities undertaken during Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit...

Women behind 5% of murders

RIYADH According to recent research women were found responsible for just five percent of murder...

100% telecom Saudization starts

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment on Thursday announced its readiness to participate...

Localization of mobile shops delights Saudis

JEDDAH The first stage of Saudization of the telecommunication sector has ended today In the...

Mohammed Abdu to perform live in Riyadh

JEDDAH Famous Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu will be performing live at the King Fahd Cultural Center...

WAMY hosts 80 Haj pilgrims from 9 European countries

RIYADH Eighty pilgrims from nine European countries will arrive in the holy cities to perform Haj...

Deputy crown prince discusses in Japan partnership in investment, commerce, industry

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Japanese Minister of Economy Trade and...

Arafat Day is on Sept. 11

JEDDAH Arafat Day when Hajis stand in prayer on the plains of Arafat near Makkah at the peak of...

Health Ministry strengthens resources in Makkah, Madinah

MAKKAH The Ministry of Health has considerably expanded its human and medical resources to deal...

Saudi Arabia, Japan ink 7 MoUs

TOKYO Saudi Arabia and Japan on Thursday signed seven Memorandums of Understanding MoUs in a...

Saudi, UAE Millennials tend to spend more than their global peers: Report

Millennials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates tend to be higher spenders than their...

Around Arab News

Swathe yourself in Ashi’s majestic couture

The fashion scene in Saudi Arabia is certainly seeing a new dawn Is it Yes thanks to its well...

Back in style: Chokers make a comeback

Back when I was in middle school chokers were a huge trend It was the it thing in the 90 s when...

Riyadh-Tokyo synergy to spur growth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with Japanese Emperor...

Saudi Arabia seeks to draw Japan investments

TOKYO Economy and Planning Minister Adel Fakeih expressed hope in a meeting with his counterpart...

KSA blasts Sen. Graham for anti-Saudi campaign

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has again rejected conspiracy theories that try to implicate the Kingdom in 9...

Deadline for Haj arrivals by land ends today

JEDDAH Friday is the last day for the entry of pilgrims arriving by road the General Directorate...

Aramco, Japan to expand Okinawa crude storage by 2 million barrels

TOKYO Saudi Aramco and the Japanese government are set to agree on a roughly 2 million barrel...

Relations with Japan see quantum leap in 60 years

JEDDAH Relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan have seen significant growth in the political...

Saudi-Japanese business forum highlights huge potential

TOKYO As part of the activities undertaken during Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit...

Women behind 5% of murders

RIYADH According to recent research women were found responsible for just five percent of murder...

100% telecom Saudization starts

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment on Thursday announced its readiness to participate...

Localization of mobile shops delights Saudis

JEDDAH The first stage of Saudization of the telecommunication sector has ended today In the...

Mohammed Abdu to perform live in Riyadh

JEDDAH Famous Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu will be performing live at the King Fahd Cultural Center...

WAMY hosts 80 Haj pilgrims from 9 European countries

RIYADH Eighty pilgrims from nine European countries will arrive in the holy cities to perform Haj...

Deputy crown prince discusses in Japan partnership in investment, commerce, industry

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Japanese Minister of Economy Trade and...

End Syria destruction

This refers to the article Obama s real mistake Aug 31 by Christopher R Hill The Obama...