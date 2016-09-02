Saudi Arabia seeks to draw Japan investments

TOKYO: Economy and Planning Minister Adel Fakeih expressed hope in a meeting with his counterpart in Tokyo of attracting more investment to the country through the economic reforms.

Fakeih, Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi met with Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko at his office.

Fakeih said in the meeting he hopes to make suggestions during the visit that would bring economic development to both countries.

Seko, for his part, suggested Japan could cooperate to spur business investment.

Seko added: “The two countries are strongly tied by relations of trust,” referring to Saudi Arabia’s stable energy supply and Japan’s business presence in the Middle Eastern country.”

Al-Falih attended a forum organized by the Japan External Trade Organization and others at a Tokyo hotel Thursday where Japanese energy firms and trading companies expressed their support for Saudi Arabia’s economic reform plans.

Calling for an expansion of economic cooperation, Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia is aiming to diversify its industrial landscape and he believes there would be a synergy effect with Japanese businesses.