Back in style: Chokers make a comeback

Back when I was in middle school, chokers were a huge trend.

It was the “it” thing in the 90’s when celebrities rocked different styles of chokers and young girls copied their style and made it their own. This fashion accessory is a style that cuts across many cultures and class lines.

Fashion trends come and go. The 90’s fashion trends such as overalls, boyfriends’ jeans and chokers are all making a comeback. Chokers recently resurfaced in the mid-2010s.

Chokers are fitted necklaces wrapped around the neck. This jewelry can be made of different materials such as leather, beads, metal, gold, silver, platinum, velvet and even rubber. Often adornments such as crystal, beads, studs, sequins, diamonds and charms are added.

In art pieces of the Victorian age, you can see women wearing thin chokers some in gothic style while others with open collar styled with gemstones. It is said that chokers were associated with high-end fashion; ballerinas and the upper class in the late 19th century commonly wore certain types of chokers. It is also said that the history of the choker dates back to thousands of years, to the world’s earliest civilizations, the Sumer empire in Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt. Women in both these ancient worlds wore chokers, often pairing them with other necklaces, for the same reason they wore all jewelry — to protect them and give them power.

The trend quickly found its way to Saudi fashionistas who were spotted rocking different styles of chokers. Saudi jewelry and accessories designer and founder of Sara Collection, Sara Bahdelah created a whole line of chokers that were quickly sold out due to high demand. “Everything about chokers reminds me of the 90’s from the music, food, fashion and even the careless adventures. Chokers are a celebration of this young era, you can wear them with a high-end fashion dress as well as ripped jeans and a white t-shirt,” she said.

“I have created different pieces to match everyone’s style. From thin crystal chokers to colored bandana pieces bejeweled with crystals to add some glamor. Other pieces are a mix and match between velvet, metal and crystals,” said Bahdelah.

This season, try layering your necklaces and mix and match them with different materials and textiles. It is all about being random and creating your own style.



Choosing the best choker for you: (Source: wikihow)



1) Measure your neck: It’s important to measure your neck before investing in a choker, since they are meant to fit relatively tightly. Take a soft measuring tape and loop it around your neck once. Be sure to hold the tape close to your neck — chokers should fit tightly, but they should be loose enough for you to breathe easily. A good rule of thumb is to add 2 inches (50.8 mm) onto whatever your neck measurement is. This will be a comfortable choker length for you.

• The standard choker measurement is usually 14 to 16 inches (356 mm to 406 mm) in length.

• Chokers can vary greatly in width from 3 inches (76.2 mm) down to just a small wire about 1/16 of an inch (4 mm).

2) Assess the length and width of your neck. Chokers look best on those who have long, slender necks. If you have a very short neck, a choker won’t look very flattering unless it’s very thin and simple. If you have a wide neck, a choker is still an okay option as long as you choose a slim one; otherwise, you run the risk of making your neck appear even wider. The longer and more slender your neck, the wider the choker you can wear while still looking appealing.

• A longer, more slender neck can wear chokers with more detail and gems.

• If you have a wider neck, it is best to go for something a bit simpler.

• If you have a short neck, it’s best to avoid wearing most chokers at all, unless it’s a very thin one.

3) Consider your face shape. Chokers, like all necklaces, accentuate your strongest facial features by framing your face. If you have a round face, steer clear of chokers, since they will emphasize the roundness. If you have an oval shaped face, you can wear necklaces of all shapes, lengths and styles. If your face is on the long and thin side, a choker will make your face appear wider and softer.

• Chokers look very flattering on people with heart shaped faces because they make the face look fuller while balancing out the narrow chin.

• Those with round faces should avoid chokers completely because they will emphasize the fullness of your face.

4) Try it on before you buy it whenever possible. Before you begin shopping for a choker, make sure you’ve recorded your neck measurements. When you try one on, keep in mind that the best positioning for a choker is on, or just above, the collarbone. Always look for a style that comes in your size. If you are unable to try it on before purchasing, there are many choker options that come with adjustable chains.

• These chains usually offer about 2 inches (50.8 mm) of adjustability.

• Most sellers will list the length/size of their chokers — if not, ask a shop assistant for help.

• If the choker makes your neck look shorter or disappear completely when you try it on, avoid this type of necklace.



