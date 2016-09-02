Al-Toraifi meets Japanese culture minister

TOKYO: Adel Al-Toraifi, Minister of Culture and Information, has met with Japanese Minister of Culture Hiroshi Hase on the sidelines of the visit paid by the Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Japan.

During the meeting, discussions between the two ministers were focused on making Saudi-Japanese cultural strategy supporting cultural, media and innovative industries within framework of the Kingdom Vision 2030.

The two sides also discussed an executive plan to activate the signed memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the field of enhancing cultural exchange.