Saudi Arabia

Al-Toraifi meets Saudi-Japanese friendship committee

SPA |

TOKYO: Adel Al-Toraifi, Minister of Culture and Information, has met with Chairman of the Japanese-Saudi Friendship Committee at Japanese Parliament, Member at the Japanese Parliament and Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister Torrico Mashiko and a number of members of the Japanese Parliament.
During the meeting, they discussed importance of the visit paid by the Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Japan. They also reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries in addition to ways of enhancing them in all fields.
They also reviewed the Kingdom Vision 2030 and discussed ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the interest of the two countries and peoples.

