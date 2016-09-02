  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hamilton shades Rosberg in Monza practice

Sports

Hamilton shades Rosberg in Monza practice

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

BACK ON TRACK: Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the second free practice in Monza, Italy, on Friday. (Reuters)

MONZA, Italy: Championship leader Lewis Hamilton bounced back to top the times ahead of his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in Friday’s second free practice for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
The defending three-time world champion, who leads Rosberg by nine points in the title race, was second behind him in Friday’s opening session.
On a hot late summer’s afternoon at the old Autodromo Nazionale in Monza’s former royal park, the 31-year-old Briton clocked a best lap in one minute and 22.801 seconds to outpace German Rosberg by 0.193 seconds.
Hamilton is seeking to complete a hat trick of successive Italian wins and to claim his 50th Formula One victory in Sunday’s race.
Four-time former champion Sebastian Vettel was third fastest ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, the Italian team closing the gap behind the Mercedes to less than half a second as they made use of their latest upgraded power units.
Under-scrutiny Dutch teenager Max Verstappen, who was given a gentle warning about his aggressive style of driving by the FIA’s Race Director Charlie Whiting earlier in the day, was fifth ahead of his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo.
Former Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso was seventh for McLaren ahead of Valtteri Bottas of Williams with Romain Grosjean of Haas and Jenson Button, in the second McLaren, completing the top ten.
Both Ferrari drivers and both Mercedes men topped the times at different periods of the session before Hamilton took control in a straightforward session lacking in major incident.
Verstappen and the Red Bull team manager Jonathan Wheatley met Whiting before the morning practice to discuss Verstappen’s performance at last Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
After the meeting Red Bull team chief Christian Horner told reporters that Whiting had told Verstappen he risked disqualification if continued with the aggressive style that prompted criticism from both Ferrari drivers and others.
He said: “Charlie was keen to show him a video of Spa. It was a gentle warning... Like any 18-year-old, the criticism (from other drivers) seems to be going in one ear and out the other. He really doesn’t care.”
He added: “We’re all here talking about it and it’s that spirit that he’s got that is bringing fans trackside.”
Hamilton had managed a clean sweep last year by topping all the practice sessions and taking pole position en route to victory, but his hopes of a repeat were ended by Rosberg in the first session.
Rosberg is seeking his first victory at the Italian Grand Prix.
Brazilian Felipe Massa, who on Thursday announced his impending retirement from F1, was 11th in his Williams and Kevin Magnussen, who limped away from a high speed crash in his Renault in Belgium last Sunday, was 19th.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Man City’s Sergio Aguero banned for 3 matches

LONDON Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss the derby against Manchester United after...

Conti wins 13th Vuelta stage, Quintana leads before Pyrenees

URDAX Spain Valerio Conti successfully broke away Friday to win the Spanish Vuelta s long 13th...

Japan lodges protest over disallowed goal

TOKYO Japan have lodged a formal protest over a controversially disallowed goal which consigned...

Rain or Shine ends Mahindra’s giant-killing run

Rain or Shine not only refused becoming a footnote in Mahindra s drive for franchise history the...

Messi makes scoring return; Brazil sinks Ecuador

MONTEVIDEO Lionel Messi scored the winning goal on his return from a short lived international...

Arthur issues Pakistan one-day warning

LEEDS Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur made it clear some members of his one day side were on...

Kaepernick, 49ers teammate kneel during national anthem

SAN DIEGO While a naval officer sang the first notes of The Star Spangled Banner and dozens of...

Serena, Murray storm through on rainy day

NEW YORK Wimbledon champions Serena Williams and Andy Murray raised the roof at the US Open on...

Saudi Arabia grabs crucial points in World Cup qualifying clash

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia started their World Cup qualifying attempt with a winning start on Thursday...

Beckenbauer under investigation amid corruption allegations

GENEVA Swiss federal prosecutors on Thursday announced that they had opened criminal proceedings...

Keukeleire wins 12th Vuelta stage; Quintana maintans lead

BILBAO Spain Jens Keukeleire of Belgium won the 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta while Nairo...

Massa to retire at end of season

MONZA Italy Brazilian Formula One driver Felipe Massa announced on Thursday he will retire at the...

Walsh to become Bangladesh specialist bowling coach

ST JOHN S Antigua and Barbuda Former West Indies paceman Courtney Walsh has agreed a three year...

Neuer named as Germany’s new captain

BERLIN Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was on Thursday named as the new captain of world...

Toles hits grand slam in Dodgers’ comeback win over Rockies

DENVER Andrew Toles hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers...

Underdogs post back-to back wins in SEIKO–JBL Basketball

JEDDAH Underdogs of playing coach Paul Taguba beat R Printing New Cabalen Restaurant 86 64 in the...

Around Arab News

300 Syrians leave besieged suburb after deal

MOADAMIYEH Syria More than 300 Syrians were bussed out of a rebel held suburb of the capital...

Turkey ‘has cleared’ Daesh, YPG from area of north Syria

ANKARA Turkey has swept Daesh and the Kurdish YPG militia from an area of northern Syria but...

Investigation after 13-year-old boy sneaks onto Beirut-Istanbul flight

BEIRUT Officials at Beirut s international airport said Friday they were investigating how a...

Ankara eyes better ties with Cairo, Damascus

ANKARA Turkey which patched up strained ties with Israel and Russia aims to normalize relations...

Migrants lured by sex into Egypt’s kidney trade: Report

LONDON Brokers in Egypt s underground trade in human body parts use prostitutes to tempt migrants...

Historic Dell and EMC transaction set to close

Dell Inc and EMC Corp have announced that they intend to close the transaction to combine Dell...

Fertilizer production in Saudi Arabia continues to lead regional capacity

Fertilizer production in Saudi Arabia continues to lead regional capacity with the Kingdom...

Landmark Group, Mall of Qatar ink deal

Mall of Qatar and Landmark Group signed an agreement that will see the major retail and...

Riyad Bank launches app for Apple smartwatch

As part of its efforts to provide the latest electronic banking services for its customers Riyad...

McDonald’s Saudi Arabia invites customers to tour its kitchens

In pursuit of the commitment to boost its customers trust and as a part of its transparency...

Acer unveils curved screen gaming notebook

Acer has unveiled its new Predator 21 X gaming laptop with the world s first curved screen in a...

West Elm unveils new fall collection, designer rewards program

American home furnishing retailer West Elm has unveiled its new fall collection for 2016 in...

Forging alliances

It is heartening to note that the Kingdom is moving fast to forge new alliances with different...

Wars and food security

These days we get to read many articles and reports about food security and how if the situation...

Paying lip service

This is with reference to the report Israel settlement spurt condemned by Washington Sept 2 We...

Oil price rises as US jobs data hits dollar

NEW YORK Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday as a report showing weaker US jobs growth...