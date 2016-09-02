  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Rain or Shine ends Mahindra’s giant-killing run

Sports

Rain or Shine ends Mahindra’s giant-killing run

MANILA: GRACE B. CASTILLO |

AIRBORNE: Rain or Shine's Jericho Cruz in action against Mahindra during the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao. (AN photo)

Rain or Shine not only refused becoming a footnote in Mahindra’s drive for franchise history, the Elasto Painters also dealt the Enforcers a beating no team has done so far in the PBA Governors’ Cup.
And the Painters did it with practically little help coming from their new import.
With five locals tossing in twin digits and recovering from a momentary loss of focus halfway through the fourth period on Friday night, Rain or Shine ripped Mahindra, 103-88, to get back in the running for a playoff berth in the season-closing conference at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.
“We know that we are a better team going all-Filipino,” coach Yeng Guiao told reporters after his Painters rose to a level 4-4 card and avoided being in the list of victims of Mahindra’s giant-killing run here. “We obviously knew we couldn’t depend on him (import Jason Forte) too much, because he arrived just a day ago.”
Forte, in his fourth tour of duty with a third PBA team, flew in on Thursday morning, turned in just one practice with the Painters and contributed 10 points and six rebounds in a 16-minute stint.
But Rain or Shine hardly showed ill effects of that, rebounding from the loss of an 18-point second quarter lead and easily erasing a three-point deficit midway through the fourth with a finishing kick that the Enforcers couldn’t come close to matching.
Raymond Almazan scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth, Jericho Cruz had seven of his 12 and Paul Lee six of his 12 in the same stretch as the Painters scooted away and dealt the Enforcers their worst beating in the conference.
Mahindra dropped to 6-3 and would need to sweep its last two games to assure itself of a twice-to-beat privilege in the quarterfinals.
The Rain or Shine defense also held down the prolific James White to just 16 points, with Aldrech Ramos going on to lead the Enforcers offensively with 17.
Eugene Phelps took charge when Phoenix Petroleum was on the verge of collapsing earlier in the night, finishing with 45 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Fuel Masters to a 106-93 victory over Star.
Shooting 15 of his total in the final frame, Phelps clearly stood out as the biggest factor in the Fuel Masters’ fourth win in eight starts that boosted their chances of clinching a playoff berth while at the same time dooming the star-studded Hotshots.
Star took a fifth straight loss right smack in the face after seeing its rally from 20 points down fall short. The Hotshots are now at 1-7 and are in grave danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 Commissioner’s Cup under Jorge Gallent.
Using the names of San Mig Coffee and Purefoods, the Star franchise has a streak of 15 consecutive playoff appearances, the second longest among active teams behind the 28 of sister team Barangay Ginebra.
Phoenix threatened to run away with the win early, erecting a 77-57 lead late in the third period with a sustained effort from late in the first quarter.
Star found some intensity after that, creeping within 77-76 after a 19-0 run only to lose steam the rest of the way as only three players scored in the fourth period for the Hotshots.
Cyrus Baguio backed Phelps up in the fourth with eight of his 11and Simon Enciso had his only field goal – a triple – at the height of the Phoenix breakaway in the dying minutes that helped seal the Hotshots’ doom.
“To tell you honestly, it was the first time that we led (any team) by 20 and we didn’t know what to do after that,” Phoenix coach Ariel Vanguardia said. “We were actually scared after leading by 20, because we have the highest respect for Star and we know that they can come back.”
Joel Wright, who came in as a replacement for Marqus Blakely four games into the conference, remained winless as Star import despite leading the team again with 29 points and 13 boards. He scored 11 in the fourth with only Marc Barroca and PJ Simon helping him out in that stretch.
Meanwhile, TNT KaTropa shoots for the win that would formalize a top four berth on Saturday when the Texters slug it out with defending champion San Miguel Beer in an out-of-town sortie in Batangas.
Tip-off is at 5 p.m. with the Texters also putting the solo lead on the line.
A win by TNT would give the Texters the first twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals, which the Beermen are also going to try to accomplish by becoming just the second team to deal the tournament leaders a defeat here.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Messi makes scoring return; Brazil sinks Ecuador

MONTEVIDEO Lionel Messi scored the winning goal on his return from a short lived international...

Hamilton shades Rosberg in Monza practice

MONZA Italy Championship leader Lewis Hamilton bounced back to top the times ahead of his...

Arthur issues Pakistan one-day warning

LEEDS Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur made it clear some members of his one day side were on...

Kaepernick, 49ers teammate kneel during national anthem

SAN DIEGO While a naval officer sang the first notes of The Star Spangled Banner and dozens of...

Serena, Murray storm through on rainy day

NEW YORK Wimbledon champions Serena Williams and Andy Murray raised the roof at the US Open on...

Saudi Arabia grabs crucial points in World Cup qualifying clash

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia started their World Cup qualifying attempt with a winning start on Thursday...

Beckenbauer under investigation amid corruption allegations

GENEVA Swiss federal prosecutors on Thursday announced that they had opened criminal proceedings...

Keukeleire wins 12th Vuelta stage; Quintana maintans lead

BILBAO Spain Jens Keukeleire of Belgium won the 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta while Nairo...

Massa to retire at end of season

MONZA Italy Brazilian Formula One driver Felipe Massa announced on Thursday he will retire at the...

Walsh to become Bangladesh specialist bowling coach

ST JOHN S Antigua and Barbuda Former West Indies paceman Courtney Walsh has agreed a three year...

Neuer named as Germany’s new captain

BERLIN Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was on Thursday named as the new captain of world...

Toles hits grand slam in Dodgers’ comeback win over Rockies

DENVER Andrew Toles hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers...

Underdogs post back-to back wins in SEIKO–JBL Basketball

JEDDAH Underdogs of playing coach Paul Taguba beat R Printing New Cabalen Restaurant 86 64 in the...

Japan panel finds nothing illegal in Tokyo Olympic bid

TOKYO An independent panel commissioned by the Japanese Olympic Committee has found nothing...

Tears for Schweinsteiger in last game for Germany

FRANKFURT Germany Bastian Schweinsteiger captained Germany for the last time in a 2 0 friendly...

Japan fumes over ref howler as Koreans see off China

SAITAMA Japan Japan were left fuming over a refereeing howler after a shock defeat to UAE rocked...

Around Arab News

Saudi, Japan sign defence agreement

TOKYO Saudi Arabia and Japan today signed a defence agreement in Tokyo during the ongoing visit...

Rain or Shine ends Mahindra’s giant-killing run

Rain or Shine not only refused becoming a footnote in Mahindra s drive for franchise history the...

Messi makes scoring return; Brazil sinks Ecuador

MONTEVIDEO Lionel Messi scored the winning goal on his return from a short lived international...

Hamilton shades Rosberg in Monza practice

MONZA Italy Championship leader Lewis Hamilton bounced back to top the times ahead of his...

Al-Toraifi meets Saudi-Japanese friendship committee

TOKYO Adel Al Toraifi Minister of Culture and Information has met with Chairman of the Japanese...

Al-Toraifi meets Japanese culture minister

TOKYO Adel Al Toraifi Minister of Culture and Information has met with Japanese Minister of...

14 dead, dozens wounded in Pakistan court blast: police

MARDAN PAKISTAN At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 wounded after a suicide bomber...

Arthur issues Pakistan one-day warning

LEEDS Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur made it clear some members of his one day side were on...

Kaepernick, 49ers teammate kneel during national anthem

SAN DIEGO While a naval officer sang the first notes of The Star Spangled Banner and dozens of...

Serena, Murray storm through on rainy day

NEW YORK Wimbledon champions Serena Williams and Andy Murray raised the roof at the US Open on...

Turkey PM says Uzbek leader dead but no official confirmation

ISTANBUL Turkey on Friday claimed that Uzbekistan s ailing President Islam Karimov who has ruled...

Saudi Arabia grabs crucial points in World Cup qualifying clash

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia started their World Cup qualifying attempt with a winning start on Thursday...

UN chief urges Sri Lanka to redress wrongs of war

COLOMBO UN Secretary General Ban Ki moon has urged Sri Lanka to do more to redress wrongs...

At least 13 killed, dozens wounded in attack on Pakistan court

MARDAN Pakistan At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 wounded after a suicide bomber...

Samsung says will replace all problematic Note 7s sold or shipped

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Says will replace all phones sold to customers as well as...

Swathe yourself in Ashi’s majestic couture

The fashion scene in Saudi Arabia is certainly seeing a new dawn Is it Yes thanks to its well...