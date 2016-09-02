McDonald’s Saudi Arabia invites customers to tour its kitchens

In pursuit of the commitment to boost its customers’ trust, and as a part of its transparency, McDonald’s KSA started adopting the open door policy, which was launched in August 2014.

McDonald’s restaurants allow its customers to see the food preparation process and inquire about what goes on behind the scenes in terms of quality and safety procedures.

The open door policy is described as crucial part of McDonald’s responsibility toward boosting awareness about the quality of its food ingredients utilized in the meal preparation process. It is a significant step aimed at responding to any doubts regarding what is going on in McDonald’s kitchens.

The journey inside McDonald’s kitchen enlightens the customers about the way food is well-maintained, cleaned and stored from the moment it is received from the suppliers, through the whole handling and preparation process, and up to its being freshly brought on the customer’s table.

The policy also features McDonald’s health analysis and critical control points approach, which is applied through the whole journey from the suppliers’ farm to the restaurant to ensure the safety of dishes during production process, food treating and transportation.

Mohammed Alireza, DGM, Reza Food Co. Ltd. (McDonald’s Western and Southern regions) said: “McDonald’s is keen about its long-rooted reputation, and for this reason it deals with its customers in full transparency and honesty."

He added: "The key success bases of committing to the international quality standards that McDonald’s is known for, lie in its employees’ active performance and high abilities. The open door policy is an indication of McDonald’s transparency and keenness to stay closer to its customers and offer them a real opportunity to witness what is going on inside its kitchen.”