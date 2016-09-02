Riyad Bank launches app for Apple smartwatch

As part of its efforts to provide the latest electronic banking services for its customers, Riyad Bank launched its mobile app for Apple iWatch.

This is stated to be a new channel added to its array of banking channels that include Riyad Online, Riyad Mobile, Riyad Line, Riyad Self-Service, Riyad Token, and Riyad Foreign Exchange ATM.

Riyad App for smartwatches will enable customers to track their banking accounts and credit cards details such as account statements and last transactions, in addition to the ability to call the customer service center and locate the nearest branch and ATM.

Riyad Bank offers the new application on the app store free of charge, and all that the customer needs to do is download the application and then enjoy the benefits of Riyad app for smartwatches.