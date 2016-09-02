  • Search form

Landmark Group, Mall of Qatar ink deal

Landmark Group brands will enhance Mall of Qatar as a shopping destination by offering trendy fashion apparel, sporting gear, footwear and beauty products.

Mall of Qatar and Landmark Group signed an agreement that will see the major retail and hospitality conglomerate introduce some of the world’s brands to Qatar, under one roof.
This week, Landmark Group confirmed that the brand’s store fit-out processes are well under way in preparation for the Oct. 29 soft launch.
“Landmark Group brands will enhance Mall of Qatar as a shopping destination by offering trendy fashion apparel, sporting gear, footwear, beauty products and a host of accessories for men, women and children,” the group stated.
“Landmark Group stores will be ready to welcome visitors once we open, and we look forward to hosting its brands at Mall of Qatar,” said Rony Mourani, GM, Mall of Qatar.
Santosh Pai, chief operating officer, Landmark Group Qatar, said: “Qatar is an extremely important market for us. Mall of Qatar will be a significant addition to the country’s retail landscape and we are delighted to be one of its anchor tenants. We are certain that both tourists and residents will delight in the concepts that we will introduce from Oct. 29 onward.”
The group will showcase a mix of 19 of its core brands, including Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Iconic, Reiss, New Look, Koton, Steve Madden, Carpisa, Ecco, Kurt Geiger, Pablosky, Emax, Candelite, Shoexpress, the group’s newest home-grown brand, SportsOne, as well as a new fashion brand in Qatar Lipsy.
Landmark Group also introduces new offerings in casual and fast casual dining to Qatar, with award-winning brands such as Zafran, Carluccios and GRK- Fresh Greek.
This capital destination will premiere the world’s first resident troupe — offering mall-wide entertainment with 52 weeks of headline shows.
The mall’s encompassing experience completes with a 19-screen Cineplex.
Situated next to the Al-Rayyan FIFA 2022 stadium, the nation’s mall will be a jewel in Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

