Fertilizer production in Saudi Arabia continues to lead regional capacity, with the Kingdom accounting for 44 percent of the GCC’s manufacturing portfolio, according to a new report by the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA).

The report will be released at the GPCA Fertilizer Convention. Now in its 7th edition, the conference will be held in Dubai from Sept. 6-8.

Saudi Arabia’s current annual fertilizer production capacity is 16.7 million tons, according to the GPCA’s 2015 Fertilizer Indicators report.

This represents a capacity expansion of 51 percent over the last decade, driven by strong demand from export markets.

“Saudi Arabia has led the Gulf in terms of production capacity of fertilizer capacity and trade,” said Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, secretary general, GPCA.

“Over the past decade the Kingdom added 9.6 million tons of new fertilizer capacity. The capacity expansion has been accompanied by a diversification of the industry’s product portfolio.”

At present, Saudi Arabia’s fertilizer products portfolio consists of ammonia (26 percent), urea (28 percent), and diammonium phosphate (DAP)/MAP (22 percent).

By 2017, the trend toward including other fertilizer varieties is set to emerge, with the development of the $8 billion Maaden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Phosphate Company, which will expand the volume of phosphate-based fertilizers.

The project is a joint venture between Ma’aden, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and the US company Mosaic and it will entail a phosphoric acid plant, a sulfuric acid plant, an ammonia plant, a DAP granulation plant and a co-generation and desalination plant.

According to the GPCA Fertilizer Indicator report, Saudi Arabia is the largest fertilizer exporter in the GCC region.

“The National Transformation Program is a signal that Saudi Arabia is open for business, from developing local manufacturing capabilities to opening the economy for closer trade relationships. This will undoubtedly provide opportunities for the Kingdom’s fertilizer manufacturers,” Al-Sadoun added.