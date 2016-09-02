Historic Dell and EMC transaction set to close

Dell Inc. and EMC Corp have announced that they intend to close the transaction to combine Dell and EMC on Sept. 7.

Dell Technologies, the name of the new combined company, will begin operating immediately following the close of the transaction.

The latest announcement follows regulatory approval of the Dell and EMC transaction by China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), which has granted clearance for the companies’ proposed combination.

MOFCOM’s approval was the final regulatory condition to closing the transaction.

EMC shareholders approved the transaction on July 19, with approximately 98 percent of voting EMC shareholders casting their votes in favor of the merger, representing approximately 74 percent of EMC's outstanding common stock.

“This is a historic moment for both Dell and EMC. Combined, we will be exceptionally well-positioned for growth in the most strategic areas of next generation IT, including digital transformation, software-defined data center, converged infrastructure, hybrid cloud, mobile and security,” said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies.

“I am proud of everything we’ve built at EMC, from humble beginnings as a Boston-based startup to a global, world-class technology company,” said Joe Tucci, chairman and CEO, EMC.

At closing, EMC shareholders will receive $24.05 per share in cash in addition to a newly issued tracking stock linked to a portion of EMC’s economic interest in the VMware business.

Based on the estimated number of EMC shares outstanding at the close of the transaction, EMC shareholders are expected to receive approximately 0.111 shares of new tracking stock for each EMC share.

Upon close of the transaction, EMC shares under EMC, the ticker symbol, will be suspended from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of the tracking stock, trading under DVMT, the ticker symbol, are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 7.