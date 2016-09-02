Investigation after 13-year-old boy sneaks onto Beirut-Istanbul flight

BEIRUT: Officials at Beirut’s international airport said Friday they were investigating how a teenage boy was able to sneak onto a flight and travel to Turkey without a ticket or passport.

The boy boarded an Istanbul-bound plane operated by Middle East Airlines on Wednesday.

He was discovered by the crew after the plane had already taken off, when they realized there were more passengers than on the manifest they had been given, local media said.

Authorities said anyone found to have been “negligent” would be punished, and that security procedures were being strengthened “to prevent the recurrence of such an incident.”

Local media said the boy was 13 years old, and had managed to sneak through the multiple security points in the airport and board the plane, taking a seat in business class. His nationality and the purpose of his journey were unclear.

Passengers pass through at least five security points, including one before they enter the airport and one before boarding flights.