Welcome to Arab News

  • Saudi youths to be trained in Japan

Saudi Arabia

Saudi youths to be trained in Japan

ARAB NEWS |

IMPROVING SKILLS: Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al-Haqabani discusses with Japanese officials training programs for Saudi youth, in Tokyo on Thursday. (SPA)

RIYADH: The Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al-Haqabani said the Kingdom wants to benefit from Japanese expertise in all fields in national development.
He said Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is taking strides to achieve this, and that every minister on this visit to Asia has many programs to discuss.
Speaking to Al Ekhbariya Channel on Thursday, the minister said that the relationship between the Kingdom and Japan is strategic, noting that Japan is one of the most important countries for the Kingdom in the context of the Saudi Vision 2030.
Reflecting this close coordination, Al-Haqabani said the Kingdom will send a number of Saudi youths to Japanese companies that Riyadh considers distinguished partners to work and receive technical training.
In another development, Bloomberg Television said that the banking unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi Financial Group and two of its counterparts are planning to sign an agreement with Aramco in Tokyo in the coming days to expand lending to the oil company.
It said the president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and the president of Sumitomo Mitsui, along with an official from the Mizuho Financial Group are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding in Tokyo with Aramco executives.

