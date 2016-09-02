Royal visit lifts Saudi-Japan relations to new heights

TOKYO: The Saudi-Japan ties are set to soar to greater heights with the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, to that country.



Prince Mohammed held a meeting here on Friday with Osamu Ishitobi, chairman of the Board and Executive of the Sumitomo Chemical Company, and discussed the company’s huge investment in Rabigh Industrial City.

He also met the president of Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East and discussed the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Fourth Japanese Industrial Revolution.

Meanwhile, Culture and Information Minister Adel Al-Toraifi met his Japanese counterpart, Hiroshi Hase. The discussions between them focused on Saudi-Japanese cultural strategy for cultural, media and innovative industries within the framework of Vision 2030.

The two sides also discussed an executive plan to activate the signed memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the field of enhancing cultural exchange.

Al-Toraifi also met Torrico Mashiko, chairman of the Japanese-Saudi Friendship Committee at Japanese Parliament, member at the Japanese Parliament and adviser to the Japanese prime minister, and a number of members of the Japanese Parliament.

During the meeting, they discussed the importance of the deputy crown prince’s visit and reviewed bilateral relations in addition to ways of enhancing them in all fields.

They also reviewed the Kingdom's Vision 2030.