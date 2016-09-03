  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • The look East policy

Columns

The look East policy

Talal Alharbi |

These days I am constantly being reminded of an adage: Blessed is the movement or movement is blessed. Why? It is due to the manner in which the Saudi leaders are taking action to forge new strategic alliances with other economic powers around the world.
Our leaders are leaving no stone unturned to change the fortunes of the country and to end its dependence on oil income. It is a huge task and needs decisive actions to accomplish. Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is working relentlessly to achieve this goal. His foreign visits show his keenness to transform the country’s economy.
The deputy crown prince has a dream to see his country turning into an economic power in the world. He has a dream to bring about radical changes in all spheres of life for the greater good of the country and its people. Since assuming the position of the deputy crown prince of the country, he has been taking drastic steps to expedite the process of reforms. He stirred the stagnant water by shaking up the bureaucracy and by restructuring various organizations and government bodies to streamline their working in the larger interest of the people of Saudi Arabia. His main aim is to modernize the overall government function so as to help the masses in every way possible.
He has a vision. The vision is to diversify the Saudi economy, which has been dependent solely on oil since its establishment. In line with his dream and vision, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited three important countries — China, Japan and Pakistan.
Pakistan, as we all know, is a major Saudi ally and has always stood by our side through thick and thin. During all sorts of crises, these two brotherly countries have supported each other. Our ties with Pakistan are built on mutual respect and trust. Pakistan has always supported Saudi Arabia against any foreign threat.
Saudi Arabia’s ties with China are also very strong. The deputy crown prince’s visit to Beijing has added further depth to the strategic ties. During the visit, various agreements were signed between the two countries in various fields. China and Japan are major partners of the Kingdom.
The accompanying team also held meetings and signed agreements with their Chinese and Japanese counterparts.
The deputy crown prince aims to boost trade ties with China and Japan. Saudi Arabia is keen on attracting foreign investors to the Kingdom and is taking various steps to facilitate these investors.
The deputy crown prince will return to China to lead the Kingdom’s delegation at the G-20 summit to be held on Sept. 4 and 5 in the city of Hangzhou where he is expected to present his Saudi Vision 2030.
However, these visits were not only limited to economic and trade issues. But current developments in the region were also discussed, especially the wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. It is important that the Kingdom wins China to its side when the Middle East issues are discussed at the UN Security Council. So far, stands of these countries are almost identical regarding major world issues. But the Saudi delegation has availed of this opportunity to clarify the Saudi policy regarding war in Yemen and the Iranian government’s policy to destabilize the region. This is what Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said during his press conferences.
His visit to Japan reached climax Thursday when the deputy crown prince met with Japanese Emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan have experienced a quantum leap and are growing steadily in all spheres of life including economy, culture, military, education and health fields. Japan imports around 30 percent of its oil from the Kingdom. But energy is not the only sector in which the two countries can forge ties. In fact, Japan wants to contribute to the strategy in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, small and medium-size enterprises, human resources, culture and sports.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Preventing Syria’s disintegration

The military operation called Operation Euphrates Shield that Ankara has launched in Jarabulus...

Europe’s last chance

Most of Europe s history has been marked by conflict The American historian Robert Kagan wrote in...

The upcoming US election

While all attention is focused on what will happen in the forthcoming presidential election in...

Modi’s B-word to boomerang

At an all party meeting convened to defuse the situation in Jammu and Kashmir Indian Prime...

Deputy crown prince’s successful Asia visit

The visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Asia has been a resounding success The...

Iran opposition can unite and win

For the past 37 years the Iranian regime has cleverly been able to disunite or cause the current...

The absurd brouhaha over the burkini

So French municipalities finally came to their senses when they were reminded by their judicial...

Yemen and the idea of fighting Daesh

The Daesh terrorist organization carried out another suicide bombing in Aden killing more than 60...

Bewitching neighborly love

At a time when just about everyone is losing their heads joining in the hate fest directed by BJP...

Forging new alliances

A few weeks ago Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the western hemisphere to hold...

Trump’s management style

Donald Trump the US Republican Party s presidential nominee has again shaken up his campaign...

Balancing our needs

Producing food raises havoc with the planet s ecosystems From a biological perspective we have...

In the name of free speech

French attempts to ban the burkini to police how Muslim women dress at the seaside have met with...

Modi’s Kashmir conundrum

The Narendra Modi government has wasted 50 days in changing tack on the Kashmir imbroglio and...

Flying high with the newlyweds

Airline passengers with little babies are nothing compared to newlyweds I had them next to me and...

Obama’s real mistake

As US President Barack Obama s eight year term winds down he has been facing intensifying...

Around Arab News

Kingdom will reach greater heights: Makkah governor

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said that the Kingdom is exposed to unjustifiable...

Aiming to help fix global economy, Kingdom to play vital role at G20

TOKYO The G20 Summit in China is expected to be an important and successful summit due to great...

Iranian mischief nipped in the bud

JEDDAH India has nipped in the bud an underhanded Iranian attempt to drive a wedge between two...

How Saudi Arabia revived the ancient Silk Road

JEDDAH The recently signed trade agreements between Saudi Arabia and China have revived ancient...

Health given top priority this Haj; 95,000 pilgrims get tips

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has drawn up a comprehensive program to educate Haj pilgrims on...

40,000 counterfeit labels seized

RIYADH Inspectors at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry busted a major racket where they found...

Preventing Syria’s disintegration

The military operation called Operation Euphrates Shield that Ankara has launched in Jarabulus...

Europe’s last chance

Most of Europe s history has been marked by conflict The American historian Robert Kagan wrote in...

The upcoming US election

While all attention is focused on what will happen in the forthcoming presidential election in...

The look East policy

These days I am constantly being reminded of an adage Blessed is the movement or movement is...

Modi’s B-word to boomerang

At an all party meeting convened to defuse the situation in Jammu and Kashmir Indian Prime...

Royal visit lifts Saudi-Japan relations to new heights

TOKYO The Saudi Japan ties are set to soar to greater heights with the visit of Deputy Crown...

Saudi youths to be trained in Japan

RIYADH The Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said the Kingdom wants to...

Fusing Vision 2030 with Belt Road Initiative

BEIJING A panel discussion entitled Saudi Vision 2030 and the Belt Road Initiative Together for a...

Putin thumbs up: Deputy crown prince is a very reliable partner

JEDDAH Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid fulsome compliments to Deputy Crown Prince...

Airline mixup shocks mom

NEW YORK A woman in New York says she hasn t stopped crying since an airline mistook her 5 year...