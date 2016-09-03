  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • The upcoming US election

Columns

The upcoming US election

Amir Taheri |

While all attention is focused on what will happen in the forthcoming presidential election in the United States, the real question may well be: What will happen after the new tenant enters the White House?
The question is not fanciful. For two centuries the US has enjoyed a consensus under which the loser in every election accepts the results and offers to work with the winner for the public good. This time things look different. The Republican nominee, Donald Trump, is circulating rumor that unknown hands are at work to rig the election in favor of his rival Hillary Clinton, hinting that if that did happen his supporters might have recourse to violence.
Since the earliest days, all American presidential elections have generated a great deal of verbal violence and bitterness. However, the US has seldom been divided salami-style in accordance with ethnic, religious and ideological “identities.”
Salami-style politics started with Barack Obama in 2008 as he built his “rainbow coalition of minorities.” Eight years later that “rainbow coalition” isn’t what it was in its heyday. Yet, it has managed to inject resentment and bitterness into US politics. It has made victimhood not only acceptable as political tools but even profitable. Today, you could enter the public arena with a chip on your shoulder and demand retribution for real or imagined wrongs done to your distant ancestors.
The Obama family has done more than their bit to promote the culture of what the French call “ressentiment” (deep-seated resentment). Obama himself has toured the world to portray the US as a big bad wolf and to apologize to real or imagined victims. First Lady Michelle Obama has brought her own pails of water to the mill. In her address to the Democrat Party Convention, she offered a top-notch performance of “ressentiment.” She said every morning she wakes up in the White House she remembers that the building was built by black slaves.
She conveniently forgets that Barack is only half black and that his black half had no history of being slaves in the US because they were not Americans in the first place. She also forgets that the original White House, built in eight years and first used by President John Adams in 1800, had been the work of the Irish architect James Hoban and his gang of Irish “navvies.” There may have been some blacks among the workers who built the original edifice. But there is no evidence they were Hoban’s slaves.
In any case, the building in which Michelle wakes to nurse her “ressentiment” isn’t quite the one completed in 1800. The British burned the White House in 1814 while setting Washington on fire. Once restored, the White House underwent several transformations in 1901, 1927 and 1946, long after slavery had been abolished in the US. In 1948, under President Harry S. Truman, the building was remodeled again, keeping only the outer walls.
Had Mrs. Obama not been so full of hatred for the US she might have said that every morning as she wakes up in the White House, she celebrates American democracy that gave her, a descendant of slaves, the opportunity to marry a mixed-race free man who became the president of the US. The Obamas do not have a monopoly on “ressentiment.”
Earlier this month a certain Colin Kaepernick said to be a star in a San Francisco football (not be mistaken with soccer) team, refused to stand up during the performance of the national anthem. When he explained why, this is what he said: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” He was, of course, referring to the shooting by policemen of a number of blacks under dubious circumstances.
The incident triggered an avalanche of homemade Hate-America sentiments. What the retailers of “ressentiment” ignore is that Francis Scott Key wrote Star Spangled Banner in 1814 as a war song after the British invasion force had bombarded Fort McHenry in Baltimore. By that time, the British had beaten back a US attempt at seizing territory in Canada, driven right down to Washington where, as already noted, they burned the White House.
The British who had invaded with around 20,000 troops could not have sustained their war effort without reinforcement on the ground. They did by recruiting, and in some cases, press-ganging, black slaves who ran away from the fields where they worked for white masters, hence the song’s reference to “slave.”
The British also recruited mercenaries in Europe hence the song’s reference to “hireling.” At one point the British created a unit called “Colonial Marines” made of black slaves, European mercenaries and white American defectors. In the end the Brits failed to destroy the newly independent US or to “dethrone Mr. Madison,” as the British commander called the then US President James Madison. Over 6,000 Black Americans who had fought alongside the Brits left with them to be resettled in Canada and Jamaica.
The song that has caused so much “ressentiments” castigates those, slave or free, who sided with the enemy at war. The merchants of “ressentiments” are not to be found in Obama’s “rainbow” coalition. One could also find them in Trump’s camp, which has attracted adepts of other types of “ressentiments.” But that has to wait for another column.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Preventing Syria’s disintegration

The military operation called Operation Euphrates Shield that Ankara has launched in Jarabulus...

Europe’s last chance

Most of Europe s history has been marked by conflict The American historian Robert Kagan wrote in...

The look East policy

These days I am constantly being reminded of an adage Blessed is the movement or movement is...

Modi’s B-word to boomerang

At an all party meeting convened to defuse the situation in Jammu and Kashmir Indian Prime...

Deputy crown prince’s successful Asia visit

The visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Asia has been a resounding success The...

Iran opposition can unite and win

For the past 37 years the Iranian regime has cleverly been able to disunite or cause the current...

The absurd brouhaha over the burkini

So French municipalities finally came to their senses when they were reminded by their judicial...

Yemen and the idea of fighting Daesh

The Daesh terrorist organization carried out another suicide bombing in Aden killing more than 60...

Bewitching neighborly love

At a time when just about everyone is losing their heads joining in the hate fest directed by BJP...

Forging new alliances

A few weeks ago Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the western hemisphere to hold...

Trump’s management style

Donald Trump the US Republican Party s presidential nominee has again shaken up his campaign...

Balancing our needs

Producing food raises havoc with the planet s ecosystems From a biological perspective we have...

In the name of free speech

French attempts to ban the burkini to police how Muslim women dress at the seaside have met with...

Modi’s Kashmir conundrum

The Narendra Modi government has wasted 50 days in changing tack on the Kashmir imbroglio and...

Flying high with the newlyweds

Airline passengers with little babies are nothing compared to newlyweds I had them next to me and...

Obama’s real mistake

As US President Barack Obama s eight year term winds down he has been facing intensifying...

Around Arab News

Kingdom will reach greater heights: Makkah governor

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said that the Kingdom is exposed to unjustifiable...

Aiming to help fix global economy, Kingdom to play vital role at G20

TOKYO The G20 Summit in China is expected to be an important and successful summit due to great...

Iranian mischief nipped in the bud

JEDDAH India has nipped in the bud an underhanded Iranian attempt to drive a wedge between two...

How Saudi Arabia revived the ancient Silk Road

JEDDAH The recently signed trade agreements between Saudi Arabia and China have revived ancient...

Health given top priority this Haj; 95,000 pilgrims get tips

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has drawn up a comprehensive program to educate Haj pilgrims on...

40,000 counterfeit labels seized

RIYADH Inspectors at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry busted a major racket where they found...

Preventing Syria’s disintegration

The military operation called Operation Euphrates Shield that Ankara has launched in Jarabulus...

Europe’s last chance

Most of Europe s history has been marked by conflict The American historian Robert Kagan wrote in...

The upcoming US election

While all attention is focused on what will happen in the forthcoming presidential election in...

The look East policy

These days I am constantly being reminded of an adage Blessed is the movement or movement is...

Modi’s B-word to boomerang

At an all party meeting convened to defuse the situation in Jammu and Kashmir Indian Prime...

Royal visit lifts Saudi-Japan relations to new heights

TOKYO The Saudi Japan ties are set to soar to greater heights with the visit of Deputy Crown...

Saudi youths to be trained in Japan

RIYADH The Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said the Kingdom wants to...

Fusing Vision 2030 with Belt Road Initiative

BEIJING A panel discussion entitled Saudi Vision 2030 and the Belt Road Initiative Together for a...

Putin thumbs up: Deputy crown prince is a very reliable partner

JEDDAH Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid fulsome compliments to Deputy Crown Prince...

Airline mixup shocks mom

NEW YORK A woman in New York says she hasn t stopped crying since an airline mistook her 5 year...