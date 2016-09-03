Aiming to help fix global economy, Kingdom to play vital role at G20

TOKYO: The G20 Summit in China is expected to be an important and successful summit due to great effort put in by the Chinese government which focused on important issues, including innovation in industry and development, said Adel Al-Toraifi, minister of culture and information.

He added that the Kingdom seeks to benefit from China’s technology besides gaining from the Chinese experience in the field of infrastructure.

Al-Toraifi said there are three main sessions at the summit in addition to a closing session, which will focus on global problems including unemployment, poverty and terrorism — important issues for the Kingdom and China.

In a statement to Xinhua, Al-Toraifi revealed that Riyadh would seek to contribute significantly toward efforts to recover the global economy at the summit and will be a key participating member.

He pointed out that the Belt Road Initiative is considered one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, because China is Saudi Arabia’s biggest economic partner at the global level.

Al-Toraifi also announced the establishment of the Saudi Royal Society of Arts, Saudi Academy of Arts and the Saudi Media City.

He said the agreements and initiatives between the Saudi and Chinese channels and newspapers bring closer Saudi and Chinese peoples, increase tourism between Saudi Arabia and China and boost Chinese society’s understanding of the Arabic language and Saudi culture.