  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Mohammed discusses investment opportunities with Japanese firms

Saudi Arabia

Prince Mohammed discusses investment opportunities with Japanese firms

Saudi Press Agency |

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets senior official of Japan’s GX in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss investments in Yanbu, Saudi Aramco and partnerships in foreign investments. (SPA)

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with chair of the Saudi Business Council of Japan, Hideyoshi Saito. (SPA)

TOKYO: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday co-chaired a Saudi Business Council of Japan meeting and discussed investment opportunities being offered by the Kingdom in a host of sectors.
Prince Mohammed also met senior official of Japan’s GX to discuss investments in Yanbu, Saudi Aramco and partnerships in foreign investments.
In another development, Saudi delegations also held talks with the executive director of Japan Exchange Group to review investment opportunities in the Kingdom.
He also met Governor of Tokyo where the two sides discussed Saudi-Japanese relations and her experience to develop Tokyo as a smart city.
The Saudi delegation has signed a host of agreements with the Japanese companies in numerous fields including defence and military, economy, finance, oil and gas and other sectors.
Saudi Arabia and Japan signed seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on the first day of Prince Mohammed’s visit.
The deputy crown prince also met officials of Japanese financial institutions late on Friday to discuss investment opportunities in the Kingdom within 'Vision 2030' framework.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom will reach greater heights: Makkah governor

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said that the Kingdom is exposed to unjustifiable...

Aiming to help fix global economy, Kingdom to play vital role at G20

TOKYO The G20 Summit in China is expected to be an important and successful summit due to great...

Iranian mischief nipped in the bud

JEDDAH India has nipped in the bud an underhanded Iranian attempt to drive a wedge between two...

How Saudi Arabia revived the ancient Silk Road

JEDDAH The recently signed trade agreements between Saudi Arabia and China have revived ancient...

Health given top priority this Haj; 95,000 pilgrims get tips

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has drawn up a comprehensive program to educate Haj pilgrims on...

40,000 counterfeit labels seized

RIYADH Inspectors at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry busted a major racket where they found...

Royal visit lifts Saudi-Japan relations to new heights

TOKYO The Saudi Japan ties are set to soar to greater heights with the visit of Deputy Crown...

Saudi youths to be trained in Japan

RIYADH The Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said the Kingdom wants to...

Fusing Vision 2030 with Belt Road Initiative

BEIJING A panel discussion entitled Saudi Vision 2030 and the Belt Road Initiative Together for a...

Putin thumbs up: Deputy crown prince is a very reliable partner

JEDDAH Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid fulsome compliments to Deputy Crown Prince...

KSA ‘ready to meet rising oil demand from China’

BEIJING Saudi Arabia is ready to meet rising energy demand from China said Khalid Al Falih...

With defense pact, Saudi-Japan strategic ties cemented further

TOKYO Riyadh and Tokyo signed a defense agreement during a meeting between Deputy Crown Prince...

Beijing talks explore ways to tap talent, hone Saudi youths’ skills

BEIJING Trade investment information technology as well as culture and tourism were among the...

Japan's crown prince receives Saudi deputy crown prince

TOKYO Japan s Crown Prince Naruhito received at his palace Saudi Arabia s Deputy Crown Prince...

Saudi, Japan sign defence agreement

TOKYO Saudi Arabia and Japan today signed a defence agreement in Tokyo during the ongoing visit...

Al-Toraifi meets Saudi-Japanese friendship committee

TOKYO Adel Al Toraifi Minister of Culture and Information has met with Chairman of the Japanese...

Around Arab News

Revealed: What jewelry brides want and how much they spend on their big day

Over a half 53 percent of UAE women would spend more than AED 18 300 5 000 SAR 18 750 on wedding...

Prince Mohammed discusses investment opportunities with Japanese firms

TOKYO Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday co chaired a Saudi Business Council of...

Kingdom will reach greater heights: Makkah governor

RIYADH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said that the Kingdom is exposed to unjustifiable...

Aiming to help fix global economy, Kingdom to play vital role at G20

TOKYO The G20 Summit in China is expected to be an important and successful summit due to great...

Iranian mischief nipped in the bud

JEDDAH India has nipped in the bud an underhanded Iranian attempt to drive a wedge between two...

How Saudi Arabia revived the ancient Silk Road

JEDDAH The recently signed trade agreements between Saudi Arabia and China have revived ancient...

Health given top priority this Haj; 95,000 pilgrims get tips

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has drawn up a comprehensive program to educate Haj pilgrims on...

40,000 counterfeit labels seized

RIYADH Inspectors at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry busted a major racket where they found...

Preventing Syria’s disintegration

The military operation called Operation Euphrates Shield that Ankara has launched in Jarabulus...

Europe’s last chance

Most of Europe s history has been marked by conflict The American historian Robert Kagan wrote in...

The upcoming US election

While all attention is focused on what will happen in the forthcoming presidential election in...

The look East policy

These days I am constantly being reminded of an adage Blessed is the movement or movement is...

Modi’s B-word to boomerang

At an all party meeting convened to defuse the situation in Jammu and Kashmir Indian Prime...

Royal visit lifts Saudi-Japan relations to new heights

TOKYO The Saudi Japan ties are set to soar to greater heights with the visit of Deputy Crown...

Saudi youths to be trained in Japan

RIYADH The Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani said the Kingdom wants to...

Fusing Vision 2030 with Belt Road Initiative

BEIJING A panel discussion entitled Saudi Vision 2030 and the Belt Road Initiative Together for a...