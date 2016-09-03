Prince Mohammed discusses investment opportunities with Japanese firms

TOKYO: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday co-chaired a Saudi Business Council of Japan meeting and discussed investment opportunities being offered by the Kingdom in a host of sectors.

Prince Mohammed also met senior official of Japan’s GX to discuss investments in Yanbu, Saudi Aramco and partnerships in foreign investments.

In another development, Saudi delegations also held talks with the executive director of Japan Exchange Group to review investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

He also met Governor of Tokyo where the two sides discussed Saudi-Japanese relations and her experience to develop Tokyo as a smart city.

The Saudi delegation has signed a host of agreements with the Japanese companies in numerous fields including defence and military, economy, finance, oil and gas and other sectors.

Saudi Arabia and Japan signed seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on the first day of Prince Mohammed’s visit.

The deputy crown prince also met officials of Japanese financial institutions late on Friday to discuss investment opportunities in the Kingdom within 'Vision 2030' framework.