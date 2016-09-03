Saudi delegation gets insights into Tokyo museums

A Saudi delegation, led by Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, advisor at the Royal Court, visited a number of historical and cultural museums in Tokyo on the sideline of the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Dr. Fahd held dialogue with Museum Director Dr. Hiroshi Horshima and his deputy Dr. Ichiro in order to increase cooperation in research and cultural fields, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

He also visited the Japanese National Archives and met its Director Takeo Katoh, who briefed the delegation about the technical sections and the chronological age of the historical material. Both the officials then discussed aspects of cooperation between King Abdulaziz Foundation and the National Archive, and decided to put some plans into action.

The delegation later visited Edo Museum in Tokyo. The team was also briefed by Fuji Museum Director Haasjoki about different section of the museum and the methods to document the history of Tokyo and the way it’s presented to the public. In addition, the team toured the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan).

The visit was aimed at communicating with the Japanese cultural institutions and sharing their experiences for the development of King Abdulaziz Foundation activities.