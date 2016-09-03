Starbucks cagers win anew in FBL 12th Conference

JEDDAH: Starbucks Coffee continued its strong performance following its 84-61 victory over Triple ACE as eliminations in the 12th Filsama Invitational Basketball Conference entered the fourth week at Rawdah court here.

The trio of Janno ,Macho and Dimacaling scored 19, 15 and 11 points respectively as Starbucks improved to 4-1 in the team standings in the Inter-Company Non Rated A Division.

Triple ACE had Nabong, Espiritu and Cordova each scoring 12 points to go with the 11 by Bulagat.

In another Inter-Company Non Rated A game, Jeddah Lions of Erwin Carpena ended their two-game losing streak when they won 81-68 over AMI Pioneer.

In picking up their first win in three outings, the Lions drew 16 points from Reyes, 14 from Eusebio and 8 from Rasal. Malik led the Pionner losing cause on 12 points, while Magracha added 9 and Baldomaro 8 points.

KGT Kabayan won a close game against McWeng-R Printing 102-97 in the Strong Open B-C Division featuring the rated players in the tournament.

Rey Razon recovered from a scoring slump to score 40 points including 6 threes at the helm of a Kabayan offense that also netted 37 points from Lizstian Amparado. Ron Magat, now on opposite sides with Razon, at least in this division, after they helped Uncle Majid-Panino’s to the championship in the recently concluded ISA-MODON tournament, top-scored for McWeng with 39 points. Nanding Unas added 24 points and Efren Fuentes had 20.

Meantime, Shakba crushed IHOP 91-58 in a battle of winless teams in Inter-Company Non Rated B.

Shakba’s Aliman led all scorers with 26 points, while Datu Haron added 16 and Faiko Radiamoda 14 points. For IHOP, Vargas tallied 13 points, Painitan contributed 11 and Becena made 10 points.