Kitchen catering to famous marriage halls closed for lack of hygiene

MADINAH: Health authorities in Madinah have padlocked a kitchen preparing Arabic food in an unhygienic condition and distributing it to famous marriage halls, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Saturday.

Mohammed Saleem, Undersecretary for Security Services in Madinah, said the establishment was actually a labor camp that had been illegally converted into kitchen to prepare food and distribute it in marriage halls in Aziziyah neighborhood.

He told SPA that Baida Municipality received a tip from a citizen about a group of people preparing food without meeting the necessary health and regulatory requirements and not fit for human consumption due to unhygienic reasons and uncleanliness of the workers and cooking pots.

Saleem stressed that the municipality officials routinely monitor shops on two shifts seven days a week to ensure strict implementation of the regulations regarding health and food facilities.

Warning that the authority will not tolerate any violation, he called on citizens and residents to immediately report any such suspected cases on 940.