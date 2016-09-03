Rain, hailstorm lash Taif

TAIF: Rain and hailstorm lashed different parts of Taif region on Saturday.

Saudi Press Agency reported that medium to heavy showers and hailstorm were recorded in the highland city, bringing relief to the residents of the area. Downpour was recorded in downtown, Khalidiya and nearby regions.

The change in weather helped bring down temperature between 23 to 28-degree Celsius, SPA said.

In Asir region down south, the governorates of Bareq and Rijal also recorded medium rain on Friday.

The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection on Thursday forecast scattered rain and thunderstorm during the ongoing pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah.