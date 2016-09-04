JIC, Munich university discuss innovation plan

JUBAIL: Jubail Industrial College (JIC) recently submitted proposals on an innovation program for entrepreneurs in the field of advanced technology, during a meeting with officials of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany.



The officials discussed means of cooperation in the fields of applied research, innovation, technology transfer and the establishment of incubators for high technology, small and medium enterprises.

The meeting was attended by Eid Al-Hajri, JIC managing director, Musleh bin Hamid Al-Otaibi, CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail, accompanied by Ali Asiri, the general manager of the Colleges and Institutes Sector of the Royal Commission.

Al-Hajri said: “This project helps in the activation of the developmental strategic plan adopted by the colleges and institutes sector, strengthens partnerships with international academic and technical institutions in the areas of technology transfer, and applied scientific research.”

Al-Hajri said that the proposals on the innovation program encourages entrepreneurs to innovate in the field of advanced technology, and its association with industrial clusters, in addition to its urgent need for both applied research and financial support.

He said there would be reciprocal and intensive meetings and workshops in JIC as the TUM expressed its readiness for continuous cooperation.

Al-Hajri is optimistic that the project would contribute in supporting small and medium industries of young Saudi cadres and help in the Kingdom’s vision to attract local and regional investments through marketing important research and developed applications.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Eid, director of RCJ’s industrial integration management, said: “Cooperation between JIC and TUM is a result of the recommendations made at the Manufacturing Industries Forum hosted by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) every two years in the industrial cities.

Al-Eid said the Royal Commission aims at encouraging cooperation with the international academic sectors, especially in the field of technology and research, which helps in exchanging expertise in the field of innovation and research, and developing incubators for small projects.

He said that the fourth Manufacturing Industries Forum included a specialized workshop on the German experience in building and activating the role of applied research, innovation and technology transfer centers in the growth and sustainability of the manufacturing industries, especially with high-tech industrial incubators.