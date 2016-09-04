Council of Senior Scholars warn against dividing ummah

JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars warned against inciting and stoking sedition among Muslims belonging to different schools of thought.

According to a statement published in the Saudi Press Agency, any attempt to divide the nation is against Islam and its peaceful principles, as also against the Prophet’s (peace be upon him) sayings in compliance with the word of Allah the Almighty: “Those who have split their religion into sects, thou hast no part in them in the least ...” (Qur’an, 6:159)

This statement came within the final announcement of the conference held in the city of Grozny, in Chechnya, on the subject.

The council said the book of Allah Almighty and the Sunnah of his Messenger Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) are the base of any Islamic nation. It will keep them united as one Ummah, the council said and added Islam did not want them to break up into factions and different parties.

“It is not prudent to ignite crises and trigger misadventures of political nature, as well as intellectual affiliations and sloganeering, to demonize the Muslims and thereby widening divisions,” the statement said.

The general secretary warned against saying whatever divides the nation, and that every individual with a scientific and intellectual mind has a responsibility to voice the words that unite the nation to avoid any kinds of tragedy that might befall the Islamic nation.

The time now is not at all suitable to exchange accusations and all Muslims, including thinkers and intellectuals, should be wise and prudent if they want what is good and in the best interests of our Islamic nation.

Those who otherwise do not want the goodness of the Muslim people, will bet on turning the crisis into political clashes and sectarian conflicts.