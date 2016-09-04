  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

800 women nominated to educate pilgrims in Haj

Arab News |

MAKKAH: At least 800 women preachers have been nominated from various regions in the Kingdom to accompany the pilgrims during the current Haj season, said Islamic Awareness General Secretariat at the Ministry of Haj and Umrah (Taweia).
Taweia Secretary-General Sheikh Hassan Al-Qurashi has confirmed his full supervision of all the educational programs during Haj and Umrah.
Nomination of preachers accompanying domestic campaigns will be subject to specific and precise criteria, he said. Such campaigns “should submit a request to Taweia for approval of a preacher to accompany it,” Al-Qurashi said.
The campaign may select one of the previously nominated members from Taweia, he said and added: “Preachers and companions will be from university professors and some government employees.”
The preacher’s role is to accompany the pilgrims during Haj rituals and answer their inquiries concerning the Haj matters only. He will guide them, and ifta will be at the mufti’s office,” he added. Al-Qurashi said all awareness programs within the Haj campaigns are under the secretariat’s supervision.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance earlier confirmed that the preachers’ nominations will be according to members’ opinion after reviewing.
Nomination will be considered according to several criteria, the most important is the scientific level, candidate’s major and their relevance, and wisdom of the candidate in preaching discourse, in addition to his general and scientific activities.
Preachers and students from other relevant government agencies, other than the ministry, were recruited, such as universities and the education sector.

