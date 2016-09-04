  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi not beaten up at Cairo airport: Envoy

Arab News |

Saudi ambassador to Egypt Ahmed Qattan. (AFP)

RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Cairo, and permanent representative to the Arab League Ahmed Abdulaziz Qattan has denied that Egyptian security at Cairo Airport physically attacked a Saudi citizen, local media said.
The Saudi envoy was commenting on tweets sent by preacher Hamoud Al-Shammari on his Twitter account on the subject.
The story fabricated by Hamoud Al-Shammari is baseless and devoid of truth, the ambassador said on his Twitter account.
The Saudi envoy called on all to wait for full facts and expressed the embassy’s pride over services provided to Saudi citizens, and its interaction with all their problems. He stressed that he would take all legal actions on erroneous reports which have stirred public opinion.
For their part, security authorities at Cairo Airport denied the attack on a Saudi citizen after his argument with an Egyptian citizen in the passport queue.
“What has been published by the Saudi preacher is a lie and no attack happened to any passenger in the last hours,” they said. This attitude is a disgraceful act and will not be done by any staff member at the airport, or the police, they said.
They said the past few hours witnessed four different arguments between passengers and airport staff which ended amicably. One of them was between a Saudi flight steward and an Egyptian security man who banned him from entering the Customs Office Hall No. 3 to receive one of his relatives, they said.

