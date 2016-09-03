Nine checkpoints set up at Makkah

MAKKAH: Nine checkpoints have been set up to prevent the entry of pilgrims without Haj permits from entering Makkah, said Brig. Gen. Mohammad Al-Harithi, commander of the security center in Al-Bahita.



“The checkpoints start from the main Al-Bahita center, Al-Miqat in Al-Seil, Qarn Al-Manazil and Wadi Moharram, which is affiliated with Al-Hada, in addition to other points,” he told local media.

Speaking at a press conference in Mina on Friday, Al-Harithi said that pilgrims without Haj permits will not be allowed to enter the Haj areas, regardless of their nationality.

He pointed out that there are centers equipped with shelter areas near the checkpoints for pilgrims without permits or with permits; those without permits will be told to give their fingerprints and will be dealt with according to penalties issued by the Council of Ministers.

Col. Ayed Al-Baqmi, commander of the special force for road security in Makkah, said the road security plan starts from the main roads that lead to Makkah’s entrances, adding that there are sorting points to ease pressure off the roads and traffic density.

He said the Makkah-Madinah road has two centers for sorting — Arbeen and Al-Jahfa — while the old Makkah road has a main sorting point that takes care of bus movement. The Makkah-Jeddah highway has a sorting point for the movement of buses from Al-Iwaa Bridge to isolate trucks and buses from the main road that leads to Al-Shmaisi.

Al-Baqmi said buses transferred from Al-Iwaa Bridge enter the sorting point, which is assigned the task of pasting stickers on the bus after making sure the pilgrims on board have permits. The buses are then directed to the main control security center in Al-Kakiya or Al-Shmaisi, where the stickers are removed.

Col. Fahad Al-Mdeihish, commander of the temporary security centers, said the command of the security center surrounds the city and takes care of branch roads and unofficial ports.

He said that when official ports are closed, some resort to transporting illegal pilgrims through branch roads and unofficial ports, but they will be stopped by officers and patrols all over Makkah.