  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nine checkpoints set up at Makkah

Saudi Arabia

Nine checkpoints set up at Makkah

ARAB NEWS |

HAJ VIGILANCE: Alert security at the Grand Mosque, Makkah. (AN photo by Ahmad Hashad)

MAKKAH: Nine checkpoints have been set up to prevent the entry of pilgrims without Haj permits from entering Makkah, said Brig. Gen. Mohammad Al-Harithi, commander of the security center in Al-Bahita.

“The checkpoints start from the main Al-Bahita center, Al-Miqat in Al-Seil, Qarn Al-Manazil and Wadi Moharram, which is affiliated with Al-Hada, in addition to other points,” he told local media.
Speaking at a press conference in Mina on Friday, Al-Harithi said that pilgrims without Haj permits will not be allowed to enter the Haj areas, regardless of their nationality.
He pointed out that there are centers equipped with shelter areas near the checkpoints for pilgrims without permits or with permits; those without permits will be told to give their fingerprints and will be dealt with according to penalties issued by the Council of Ministers.
Col. Ayed Al-Baqmi, commander of the special force for road security in Makkah, said the road security plan starts from the main roads that lead to Makkah’s entrances, adding that there are sorting points to ease pressure off the roads and traffic density.
He said the Makkah-Madinah road has two centers for sorting — Arbeen and Al-Jahfa — while the old Makkah road has a main sorting point that takes care of bus movement. The Makkah-Jeddah highway has a sorting point for the movement of buses from Al-Iwaa Bridge to isolate trucks and buses from the main road that leads to Al-Shmaisi.
Al-Baqmi said buses transferred from Al-Iwaa Bridge enter the sorting point, which is assigned the task of pasting stickers on the bus after making sure the pilgrims on board have permits. The buses are then directed to the main control security center in Al-Kakiya or Al-Shmaisi, where the stickers are removed.
Col. Fahad Al-Mdeihish, commander of the temporary security centers, said the command of the security center surrounds the city and takes care of branch roads and unofficial ports.
He said that when official ports are closed, some resort to transporting illegal pilgrims through branch roads and unofficial ports, but they will be stopped by officers and patrols all over Makkah.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Council of Senior Scholars warn against dividing ummah

JEDDAH The General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars warned against inciting and...

Prince Mohammed’s visit to China, Japan widely praised

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visits to China and Japan have been praised by a...

World looking forward to learn from Chinese experience

SHANGHAI China s experience in economic development embodies unique wisdom and the world is...

Royal visit thrills Saudi students in Japan

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense receives at...

Saudi not beaten up at Cairo airport: Envoy

RIYADH Saudi Ambassador to Cairo and permanent representative to the Arab League Ahmed Abdulaziz...

Half of pilgrims unaware of MERS

JEDDAH A 33 country study about Pilgrim Awareness of Corona MERS Virus conducted during the last...

800 women nominated to educate pilgrims in Haj

MAKKAH At least 800 women preachers have been nominated from various regions in the Kingdom to...

Pre-marital drug tests stressed to protect families, community

RIYADH A number of experts have stressed the importance of conducting pre marital drug tests for...

950 million Captagon tablets seized in 8 years

JEDDAH The anti drug Saudi enforcement agency has seized at least 950 million Captagon tablets in...

New era of Saudi-Japan relations

RIYADH Leading Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc and state owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co...

JIC, Munich university discuss innovation plan

JUBAIL Jubail Industrial College JIC recently submitted proposals on an innovation program for...

G20 summit emphasizes Kingdom’s global role

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday flew into the Chinese city of Hangzhou...

Gov. Koike speaks fluent Arabic ... and feels spiritual connection with Arab world

TOKYO Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike described the Saudi Vision 2030 as ambitious saying it considers the...

Riyadh rubbishes report Israel involved in Haj e-bracelet

JEDDAH The Saudi Embassy in Cairo has strongly denied reports that the Kingdom contracted Israeli...

Deputy crown prince meets with IMF Chief Lagarde

HANGZHOU CHINA Saudi Arabia s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with the...

Prince Mohammed meets Turkish President Erdogan ahead of G20 Summit

HANGZHOU China Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Turkish President Recep Tayyip...

Around Arab News

Council of Senior Scholars warn against dividing ummah

JEDDAH The General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars warned against inciting and...

Prince Mohammed’s visit to China, Japan widely praised

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visits to China and Japan have been praised by a...

World looking forward to learn from Chinese experience

SHANGHAI China s experience in economic development embodies unique wisdom and the world is...

Royal visit thrills Saudi students in Japan

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense receives at...

Saudi not beaten up at Cairo airport: Envoy

RIYADH Saudi Ambassador to Cairo and permanent representative to the Arab League Ahmed Abdulaziz...

Half of pilgrims unaware of MERS

JEDDAH A 33 country study about Pilgrim Awareness of Corona MERS Virus conducted during the last...

800 women nominated to educate pilgrims in Haj

MAKKAH At least 800 women preachers have been nominated from various regions in the Kingdom to...

Pre-marital drug tests stressed to protect families, community

RIYADH A number of experts have stressed the importance of conducting pre marital drug tests for...

950 million Captagon tablets seized in 8 years

JEDDAH The anti drug Saudi enforcement agency has seized at least 950 million Captagon tablets in...

New era of Saudi-Japan relations

RIYADH Leading Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc and state owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co...

Nine checkpoints set up at Makkah

MAKKAH Nine checkpoints have been set up to prevent the entry of pilgrims without Haj permits...

JIC, Munich university discuss innovation plan

JUBAIL Jubail Industrial College JIC recently submitted proposals on an innovation program for...

G20 summit emphasizes Kingdom’s global role

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday flew into the Chinese city of Hangzhou...

Gov. Koike speaks fluent Arabic ... and feels spiritual connection with Arab world

TOKYO Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike described the Saudi Vision 2030 as ambitious saying it considers the...

Flier storms pilot’s cockpit

CAIRO EgyptAir says a passenger has been detained after storming the pilot s cockpit on a flight...

Riyadh rubbishes report Israel involved in Haj e-bracelet

JEDDAH The Saudi Embassy in Cairo has strongly denied reports that the Kingdom contracted Israeli...