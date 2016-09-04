Jeddah, Riyadh among top choices in region to live in high-quality design-led homes

JEDDAH: Riyadh and Jeddah are among the top choices to live in for the GCC residents as both have been ranked in top five cities in terms of highest quality architecture and interior designs.

Dubai topped followed by Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah and Riyadh, according to a survey released at the Cityscape Global.

In terms of GCC residents’ preference from a design perspective, Jeddah and Riyadh were ranked 5th and 6th, respectively, in the survey.

Over 66 percent chose Dubai for the design quality of the residential projects with 58 percent stating they would invest in villas or townhouses as their first preference for property investment in the emirate, according to the survey released at the Cityscape.

The other cities that ranked in order of preference for living, based on the parameters of design quality and interior design, are Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait City, Manama and Dammam.

The survey by YouGov is part of an ongoing study by Ellington Properties to quantify the perceptions of real estate in the GCC. The survey covered over 2,700 GCC residents who expressed their views on key elements such as design, value associated with homes and convenience.

The study reported that the main reasons for consumers to invest in properties within the GCC are rental income and real estate value (48 percent each) followed by location (43 percent). Further, investors closely evaluate developer credentials, property size and in-built white goods in making their investment decision.

“The study highlights that potential investors strike a tasteful balance between classic elegance and cutting-edge design. They prefer large residential spaces and appreciate design from first principles to last detail – an ethos that we reinforce in our projects,” said Joseph Thomas, Managing Director, Ellington Properties.

While the focus of the study was to understand the preferences of the GCC population for real estate offerings based on the aesthetics and design quality of the homes, Ellington also covered other aspects of investor behavior.