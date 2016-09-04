  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Singapore confirms 27 more locally transmitted Zika cases

World

Singapore confirms 27 more locally transmitted Zika cases

REUTERS |

PRECAUTIONS: A pest control worker fumigates a school corridor on the eve of the annual national Primary School Evaluation Test in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. (AFP)

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities on Sunday confirmed 27 more cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection, bringing the total to 242.
Twenty-five new cases were linked to the initial outbreak area, one was linked to a potential new cluster and the remaining new case had no known links to any existing cluster, the Ministry of Health and National Environment Agency said in a joint statement.
“There is a potential new cluster involving one previously reported case and a new case today...,” the statement said.
Zika infections in pregnant women have been shown to cause microcephaly — a severe birth defect in which the head and brain are undersized — as well as other brain abnormalities.
The connection between Zika and microcephaly first came to light last fall in Brazil, which has since confirmed more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly.
In adults, Zika infections have also been linked to a rare neurological syndrome known as Guillain-Barre, as well as other neurological disorders.
The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947 and was unknown in the Americas until 2014.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Around 100 injured in clashes in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR Around 100 people were injured Sunday as Indian government forces fired tear gas and...

Young activists take on China in key Hong Kong election

HONG KONG Young Hong Kong independence activists calling for a complete break from China stood...

Around 100 injured in clashes in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR India Around 100 people were injured Sunday as Indian government forces fired tear gas...

China's Xi warns against 'empty talk' as G20 summit opens

HANGZHOU China Leaders of the world s biggest powers met Sunday to try to revive the sluggish...

Philippines worried, says more Chinese boats spotted at disputed shoal

VIENTIANE Laos The Philippines expressed grave concern on Sunday and demanded an explanation from...

Hong Kong maids march against window-cleaning after deaths

HONG KONG Domestic helpers in Hong Kong marched in protest Sunday after several maids fell to...

Moderate 5.6 quake hits Oklahoma, rattling Midwest

PAWNEE Oklahoma One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in Oklahoma rattled the state on...

May hails ‘golden era’ for UK-China ties as nuclear power row looms

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday Sino British relations were in a...

Clinton enters fall with key advantages in W. House race

COLUMBUS Ohio Two months from Election Day Hillary Clinton has a clear edge over Donald Trump in...

Romeo the golden retriever survives Italy earthquake

ROME A golden retriever called Romeo has been pulled from the rubble of Italy s earthquake more...

India gives $500 million to Vietnam

HANOI India said Saturday it is giving Vietnam half a billion dollars in credit to boost defense...

Japan braces for new typhoon

TOKYO Japan was on alert for typhoon winds and heavy rain Saturday as the death toll from a...

Corruption-free Pakistan urged

LAHORE Imran Khan chairman Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf PTI said on Saturday that his party s...

Bangladesh hangs Jamaat financial backer for war crimes

DHAKA Bangladesh hanged a wealthy tycoon and top financial backer of Jamaat e Islami party late...

Strongman Uzbek leader Karimov buried

SAMARKAND Uzbekistan Uzbekistan laid strongman Islam Karimov to rest Saturday amid tight security...

Top carbon emitters join climate deal to 'save planet'

HANGZHOU China Setting aside their cyber and maritime disputes President Barack Obama and China s...

Around Arab News

5 Saudis win medals at world karate competition

JEDDAH Saudi karatekas grabbed five medals at the World Karate Federation s competition held in...

Singapore confirms 27 more locally transmitted Zika cases

SINGAPORE Singapore authorities on Sunday confirmed 27 more cases of locally transmitted Zika...

Around 100 injured in clashes in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR Around 100 people were injured Sunday as Indian government forces fired tear gas and...

Young activists take on China in key Hong Kong election

HONG KONG Young Hong Kong independence activists calling for a complete break from China stood...

US, Russia labor over Syria truce deal but battles rage on

HANGZHOU China BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tried to finalize a cease fire deal...

Equipped with latest gadgets, 550 scouts to assist pilgrims in Mina

MAKKAH The Scout Sports Authority has launched the first phase of its activities in Mina Makkah...

Around 100 injured in clashes in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR India Around 100 people were injured Sunday as Indian government forces fired tear gas...

Revealed: How much salary hike will Saudi workers get in 2017

JEDDAH Here is a good news for employees in Saudi Arabia A GCC wide survey of 600 multinational...

China's Xi warns against 'empty talk' as G20 summit opens

HANGZHOU China Leaders of the world s biggest powers met Sunday to try to revive the sluggish...

Prince Mohammed meets with leaders of UK, Indonesia

HANGZHOU China Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the leaders of Britain and...

Philippines worried, says more Chinese boats spotted at disputed shoal

VIENTIANE Laos The Philippines expressed grave concern on Sunday and demanded an explanation from...

Hong Kong maids march against window-cleaning after deaths

HONG KONG Domestic helpers in Hong Kong marched in protest Sunday after several maids fell to...

Jeddah, Riyadh among top choices in region to live in high-quality design-led homes

JEDDAH Riyadh and Jeddah are among the top choices to live in for the GCC residents as both have...

Council of Senior Scholars warn against dividing ummah

JEDDAH The General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars warned against inciting and...

Prince Mohammed’s visit to China, Japan widely praised

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visits to China and Japan have been praised by a...

World looking forward to learn from Chinese experience

SHANGHAI China s experience in economic development embodies unique wisdom and the world is...