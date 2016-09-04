  • Search form

Sports

Rangers have Astros number to stretch AL West lead

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIT: Mitch Moreland of the Texas Rangers makes contact for a two-RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. (AFP)

ARLINGTON, Texas: Texas stretched its winning streak to seven games with a 12-4 victory over state and division rival Houston on Saturday, pushing its lead in the American League West to 10-1/2 games.
All of that lead is attributable to the Rangers’ dominance against the Astros, winning 13 of their 15 meetings this season.
Texas’ division lead is the second biggest in the majors, behind that of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central, which remained at 16-1/2 games even though the Cubs lost to San Francisco on Saturday.
Washington’s gap atop the NL East was trimmed back below double figures after a loss to its closest pursuer, the New York Mets. The Mets closed within one game of the second NL wildcard and opened a two-game gap on division rival Miami after the Marlins lost at Cleveland.
Texas’ Adrian Beltre and Nomar Mazara each homered for the Rangers, who had trailed 1-0. It was their 42nd come-from-behind win of the season, leading the majors.
Texas starter Derek Holland, making his third straight quality start since returning from injury, gave up two runs in six innings.
San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner outpitched Jake Arrieta in a clash of aces and steered the Giants past the Cubs 3-2.
Bumgarner struck out ten and allowed two runs as the Giants remained two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race for the NL West.
Arrieta was charged with three runs — two earned — in six innings in his first loss since July 30. The Cubs had won five in a row overall.
The New York Mets got another gritty start from an unheralded rookie pitcher as Robert Gsellman led the hosts to a 3-1 win against Washington.
Gsellman pitched out of trouble for six innings, and inexperienced center fielder Michael Conforto made a diving catch that thwarted a potential Nationals rally in the seventh.
Curtis Granderson and James Loney came through with big hits for the Mets.
Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer overcame a shaky first inning and pitched into the ninth to steer the Indians past Miami 8-3.
Bauer shut down the Marlins after giving up three runs in the first. He didn’t allow another hit until the ninth.
Francisco Lindor doubled in the first and third, singled in the fourth and drove in a run in the sixth for the Indians.
Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman outpitched C.C. Sabathia for the second time in seven days and guided the Orioles to a 2-0 win against the New York Yankees.
Gausman’s six scoreless innings made it four wins from as many starts. He struck out eight and permitted only one runner past second base.
Sabathia was an undeserving loser, giving up one earned run in six innings.
Adam Jones homered and that proved enough to give Baltimore a third straight shutout win against the Yankees.
Kansas City’s Yordano Ventura pitched his way out of trouble to lead the Royals past Detroit 5-2.
Ventura improved to 7-0 against the Tigers, including three wins this season, and is 4-0 overall in his past six starts
Eric Hosmer hit his career-high 20th homer of the season for the Royals.
Tampa Bay’s Matt Duffy hit a three-run double to key a five-run sixth inning that lifted the Rays past Toronto 7-5.
The big outburst came against Marco Estrada, who had given up just two singles in the first five innings. Duffy’s double was the fifth hit of the inning.
Boston’s Rick Porcello didn’t allow a baserunner until the sixth inning as the Red Sox beat Oakland 11-2.
Porcello gave up two runs and no walks in seven innings. He leads the majors with 19 wins this season.
Los Angeles’ Rich Hill pitched six sparkling innings in his second start for the Dodgers, setting up a 5-1 win against San Diego.
The Los Angeles Angels won 10-3 at Seattle, led by starter Tyler Skaggs, who allowed three runs and no walks in six innings, striking out seven.
Cincinnati’s Dan Straily gave up a career-worst seven walks but only one run in his 5-2/3 innings as the Reds beat St. Louis 9-1.
Milwaukee rookie Orlando Arcia ended his recent struggles by having three hits, including a tiebreaking single in a four-run eighth inning that gave the Brewers a 7-4 win against a Pittsburgh outfit that has lost five straight.
Arizona’s Chris Owings had a career high-tying four hits and Jake Lamb homered in a 9-4 win against Colorado.
Minnesota’s Hector Santiago won for the first time in his six starts for the Twins, guiding them past the Chicago White Sox 11-3.
Atlanta’s Adonis Garcia scored the winning run in the 10th inning after homering twice earlier in the game, powering the Braves past Philadelphia 6-4.

