  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Preventive health care emphasized among pilgrims arriving at Madinah airport

Saudi Arabia

Preventive health care emphasized among pilgrims arriving at Madinah airport

Arab News |

MADINAH: The Health Surveillance Center at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah continues to provide services to the pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Ahmed bin Fahad Al Anzi, deputy chief supervisor at the Center, pointed out that the health services are provided to the pilgrims on urgent basis and awareness campaigns are also introduced to prevent diseases and illnesses that could erupt due to climate change for the pilgrims.
Al Anzi said health authorities in Madinah have distributed a variety of leaflets as part of the governorate’s health awareness campaign among pilgrims. They are also distributing disinfectants among pilgrims arriving at the airport.
In addition to professional health cadres, the airport staff also underwent training to brief incoming pilgrims on how to use hand disinfectants, Anzi added.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Houthi shelling kills Saudi woman in Jazan

JEDDAH A Saudi woman in the border region of Jzan was killed in a shelling barrage by Houthi...

Makkah governor hands over Kiswa to senior keeper of Kaaba

JEDDAH On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Makkah Gov Prince Khalid Al...

Equipped with latest gadgets, 550 scouts to assist pilgrims in Mina

MAKKAH The Scout Sports Authority has launched the first phase of its activities in Mina Makkah...

Revealed: How much salary hike will Saudi workers get in 2017

JEDDAH Here is a good news for employees in Saudi Arabia A GCC wide survey of 600 multinational...

Prince Mohammed meets with leaders of UK, Indonesia

HANGZHOU China Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the leaders of Britain and...

Jeddah, Riyadh among top choices in region to live in high-quality design-led homes

JEDDAH Riyadh and Jeddah are among the top choices to live in for the GCC residents as both have...

Council of Senior Scholars warn against dividing ummah

JEDDAH The General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars warned against inciting and...

Prince Mohammed’s visit to China, Japan widely praised

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visits to China and Japan have been praised by a...

World looking forward to learn from Chinese experience

SHANGHAI China s experience in economic development embodies unique wisdom and the world is...

Royal visit thrills Saudi students in Japan

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense receives at...

Saudi not beaten up at Cairo airport: Envoy

RIYADH Saudi Ambassador to Cairo and permanent representative to the Arab League Ahmed Abdulaziz...

Half of pilgrims unaware of MERS

JEDDAH A 33 country study about Pilgrim Awareness of Corona MERS Virus conducted during the last...

800 women nominated to educate pilgrims in Haj

MAKKAH At least 800 women preachers have been nominated from various regions in the Kingdom to...

Pre-marital drug tests stressed to protect families, community

RIYADH A number of experts have stressed the importance of conducting pre marital drug tests for...

950 million Captagon tablets seized in 8 years

JEDDAH The anti drug Saudi enforcement agency has seized at least 950 million Captagon tablets in...

New era of Saudi-Japan relations

RIYADH Leading Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc and state owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co...

Around Arab News

5 Saudis win medals at world karate competition

JEDDAH Saudi karatekas grabbed five medals at the World Karate Federation s competition held in...

Houthi shelling kills Saudi woman in Jazan

JEDDAH A Saudi woman in the border region of Jzan was killed in a shelling barrage by Houthi...

Rosberg takes Italian GP after Hamilton’s poor start

MONZA Italy Nico Rosberg won the Italian Grand Prix virtually unchallenged Sunday after Mercedes...

Alex Noren wins European Masters in playoff

CRANS MONTANA Switzerland Alex Noren of Sweden sank a 20 foot birdie putt on the first extra hole...

Chappell grabs 1-shot lead at Deutsche Bank event

BOSTON Kevin Chappell who is hoping to end a string of bridesmaid finishes this season and claim...

Maverick Vinales roars to maiden MotoGP victory in style

SILVERSTONE England Spaniard Maverick Vinales rode a masterful race to secure his first ever...

Makkah governor hands over Kiswa to senior keeper of Kaaba

JEDDAH On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Makkah Gov Prince Khalid Al...

15 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel attacks

ADEN At least 15 pro government Yemeni soldiers were killed in rebel attacks in the north and in...

Germany’s anti-migrant populists beat Merkel’s party in local vote

SCHWERIN Germany Germany s anti migrant populists made a strong showing at Sunday s state polls...

Preventive health care emphasized among pilgrims arriving at Madinah airport

MADINAH The Health Surveillance Center at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in...

Thousands rally in Paris to protest crime targeting Chinese

PARIS At least 13 000 people attended a rally in Paris on Sunday to protest against what they say...

Wright takes charge as Star edges Meralco 104-103

MANILA Joel Wright has gone in his first four games in the PBA With Star games fast running out...

Alabama drubs USC 52-6 to open title defense

ARLINGTON Texas Alabama s freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes to ArDarius...

Rangers have Astros number to stretch AL West lead

ARLINGTON Texas Texas stretched its winning streak to seven games with a 12 4 victory over state...

Jutanugarn 2 shots back in bid for 2nd hat trick

CAMBRIDGE Ontario Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 6 under 66 on Saturday in the LPGA Manulife Classic...

Singapore confirms 27 more locally transmitted Zika cases

SINGAPORE Singapore authorities on Sunday confirmed 27 more cases of locally transmitted Zika...