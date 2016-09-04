Preventive health care emphasized among pilgrims arriving at Madinah airport

MADINAH: The Health Surveillance Center at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah continues to provide services to the pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Ahmed bin Fahad Al Anzi, deputy chief supervisor at the Center, pointed out that the health services are provided to the pilgrims on urgent basis and awareness campaigns are also introduced to prevent diseases and illnesses that could erupt due to climate change for the pilgrims.

Al Anzi said health authorities in Madinah have distributed a variety of leaflets as part of the governorate’s health awareness campaign among pilgrims. They are also distributing disinfectants among pilgrims arriving at the airport.

In addition to professional health cadres, the airport staff also underwent training to brief incoming pilgrims on how to use hand disinfectants, Anzi added.