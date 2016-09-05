Young Saudis see excellent returns in telecom sector jobs

JEDDAH: Investors and citizens working in the telecommunication sector say it is a very profitable enterprise, with average monthly profits exceeding SR10,000 and reaching up to SR50,000 during religious seasons and holidays.

Dr. Majed Al-Saqqaf, former member of the Committee for Telecommunications and Information Technology at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), said earnings at some strategically located shops may reach more than SR20,000 per month, especially after the recent exit of foreign investors.

He said the telecommunications sector is not limited to sales only, it also includes maintenance; this and selling used devices are especially profitable, he said, adding that while “maintenance requires high manual skills, these are learned quickly and easily, especially by those familiar with and fond of technology.”

Ali Al-Harbi, also former member of the committee, said that the size of the sector is estimated at more than SR15 billion and that it achieves annual high growth rates. The Kingdom’s spending on the telecommunication and information technology sector amounted to over SR25 billion in 2015.

The positive steps taken by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development to organize the sector serve the best interests of Saudi youth, particularly considering that the majority of workers who used to work in the sector were untrained and did not hold professional certifications, he said.

Fahd Al-Manea, an investor in the telecommunication sector, said the Saudization of the sector is the right step toward eliminating imbalances and the harm to the Saudi economy.

Saudi youth can succeed, either as investors or as employees, he said, and called for serious commitment to the Saudization policies, particularly since the ministry has provided ample time to prepare and comply.

Faisal Al-Ghamdi, a young newcomer to the sector who graduated from a specialized training center, said: “The sector profits appeals to young people searching for a job, whether in the public or private sector, because monthly earnings are between SR10,000 and SR20,000, and can go up to SR50,000 during high seasons, when demand is higher.”