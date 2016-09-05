Singaporeans mark 51st National Day with zeal

JEDDAH: The Consulate General of Singapore recently celebrated the country’s 51st National Day with fervor at a hotel here on Thursday.

Syed Muhammad Raziff Aljunied, consul general of Singapore, welcomed the guest of honor Lawrence Anderson, ambassador of Singapore, his wife Maureen Anderson, diplomats, Singapore community members and others.

Anderson congratulated the whole nation on the success of Joseph Schooling in winning Singapore’s first ever Olympic Gold at Rio. He said Joseph set a new Olympic record and in doing so, beat his boyhood idol and swimming legend Michael Phelps.

“Great achievements can bring a nation together and reflects the sweet sense of supreme accomplishment that sports can inspire. Joseph won gold and we all rejoiced in his victory; so it felt just as much about Singapore’s collective triumph,” he said.

He also delivered the Singapore Prime Minister’s message of unity and emphasized that the most fundamental factor in keeping Singapore exceptional is not good planning or adequate resources, but that it is about whether we remain united.

Anderson paid tribute to Singapore’s former President S.R. Nathan, who died recently following a stroke, and also remembered Lee Kuan Yew, the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, who died in 2015.