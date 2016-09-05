  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • KSA may get heaviest rain in 21 years

Saudi Arabia

KSA may get heaviest rain in 21 years

ARAB NEWS |

TORRENTIAL: Extreme weather conditions had caused heavy rainfall of 120 mm in only two hours in Jeddah in 2011.

JEDDAH: The Arab Peninsula will experience this year a wave of heavy rain not witnessed in the region for the past 21 years due to the La Nina factor, a weather expert has said.
“La Nina is a complex weather pattern resulting from variations in ocean temperatures in the Western and Central Pacific regions. It affected the region several years ago in 1996 and 2010. This weather pattern is characterized by heavy rain,” Turki Al-Jamman told local media.
According to him, La Nina is one of the most extreme weather conditions and enjoys much attention of physicists, and considered one of the most important climate phenomena.
“La Nina is a result of active easterly winds over the Pacific. This wind activity is in turn the result of high pressure over Tahiti and low pressure over Darwin area to the West of the Pacific and East of Australia. La Nina affects other phenomena called Amo, Wtio, Nao, and Ao,” said Al-Jamman.
In 1996, this phenomenon was active over the Pacific, so Jeddah recorded heavy rainfall, that is 255 mm according to the measures of the Saudi meteorology authorities, he said, adding that according to the German GPCC, the rainfall was more than 300 mm in mid-November.
Al-Jamman said that in 2010, the same phenomenon affected the coasts of Jeddah with extreme weather conditions. “And in 2011, such extreme weather conditions caused heavy rainfall of 120 mm in only two hours in Jeddah, resulting in severe flooding and loss of life and property,“
The world witnessed other extreme weather conditions last year such as El Nino, with the Arab Peninsula witnessing the highest temperatures last summer, added Al-Jamman.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

3,000 modern vehicles, 17,000 security men deployed for Haj

RIYADH A work force of 17 000 security men besides 3 000 modern vehicles have been mobilized to...

Heart patients can perform Haj, says MoH

RIYADH The Ministry of Health advised local Haj pilgrims that cardiac patients can perform Haj...

Labor market changes behind fall in remittances

JEDDAH Labor market changes new nationalization policies fears of taxes on remittances and...

Young Saudis see excellent returns in telecom sector jobs

JEDDAH Investors and citizens working in the telecommunication sector say it is a very profitable...

PIF plans stake in big industrial zone

JEDDAH The Public Investment Fund finds itself playing a new role under Vision 2030 While...

Illegal donations banned

JEDDAH The Interior Ministry has warned against the collection of donations in cash or kind for...

Houthi shelling kills Saudi woman in Jazan

JEDDAH A Saudi woman in the border region of Jzan was killed in a shelling barrage by Houthi...

Pakistan president arrives in Madinah, gears up for Haj

JEDDAH Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain has arrived with his family in the Kingdom to perform...

Singaporeans mark 51st National Day with zeal

JEDDAH The Consulate General of Singapore recently celebrated the country s 51st National Day...

Economists see Kingdom playing a pivotal role in global economy

JEDDAH The G20 summit in Hangzhou China offers the Kingdom an opportunity to play a crucial role...

KSA participation in summit ‘special honor for Muslims’

RIYADH Citizens and diplomats said here that the Kingdom s participation in the G20 summit which...

Madinah-bound Nigerian arrested in Abuja for drugs

RIYADH A Nigerian Haj pilgrim bound for Madinah was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International...

Passengers can claim SR300 for every hour of flight delay: GACA

JEDDAH Air passengers can claim a compensation of SR300 for every hour the flight is delayed and...

Kingdom calls for closer ties between G20 allies

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with several world leaders...

Saudi Arabia among top 3 safest places in world

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has been ranked among the top three safest places in the world thanks to...

Global economy faces ‘multiple risks’

HANGZHOU The Group of 20 G20 summit opened Sunday in China s eastern city of Hangzhou amid...

Around Arab News

3,000 modern vehicles, 17,000 security men deployed for Haj

RIYADH A work force of 17 000 security men besides 3 000 modern vehicles have been mobilized to...

Heart patients can perform Haj, says MoH

RIYADH The Ministry of Health advised local Haj pilgrims that cardiac patients can perform Haj...

Labor market changes behind fall in remittances

JEDDAH Labor market changes new nationalization policies fears of taxes on remittances and...

Young Saudis see excellent returns in telecom sector jobs

JEDDAH Investors and citizens working in the telecommunication sector say it is a very profitable...

PIF plans stake in big industrial zone

JEDDAH The Public Investment Fund finds itself playing a new role under Vision 2030 While...

Illegal donations banned

JEDDAH The Interior Ministry has warned against the collection of donations in cash or kind for...

Houthi shelling kills Saudi woman in Jazan

JEDDAH A Saudi woman in the border region of Jzan was killed in a shelling barrage by Houthi...

Pakistan president arrives in Madinah, gears up for Haj

JEDDAH Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain has arrived with his family in the Kingdom to perform...

KSA may get heaviest rain in 21 years

JEDDAH The Arab Peninsula will experience this year a wave of heavy rain not witnessed in the...

Singaporeans mark 51st National Day with zeal

JEDDAH The Consulate General of Singapore recently celebrated the country s 51st National Day...

Economists see Kingdom playing a pivotal role in global economy

JEDDAH The G20 summit in Hangzhou China offers the Kingdom an opportunity to play a crucial role...

KSA participation in summit ‘special honor for Muslims’

RIYADH Citizens and diplomats said here that the Kingdom s participation in the G20 summit which...

Madinah-bound Nigerian arrested in Abuja for drugs

RIYADH A Nigerian Haj pilgrim bound for Madinah was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International...

Passengers can claim SR300 for every hour of flight delay: GACA

JEDDAH Air passengers can claim a compensation of SR300 for every hour the flight is delayed and...

Kingdom calls for closer ties between G20 allies

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with several world leaders...

Saudi Arabia among top 3 safest places in world

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has been ranked among the top three safest places in the world thanks to...