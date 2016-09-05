KSA may get heaviest rain in 21 years

JEDDAH: The Arab Peninsula will experience this year a wave of heavy rain not witnessed in the region for the past 21 years due to the La Nina factor, a weather expert has said.

“La Nina is a complex weather pattern resulting from variations in ocean temperatures in the Western and Central Pacific regions. It affected the region several years ago in 1996 and 2010. This weather pattern is characterized by heavy rain,” Turki Al-Jamman told local media.

According to him, La Nina is one of the most extreme weather conditions and enjoys much attention of physicists, and considered one of the most important climate phenomena.

“La Nina is a result of active easterly winds over the Pacific. This wind activity is in turn the result of high pressure over Tahiti and low pressure over Darwin area to the West of the Pacific and East of Australia. La Nina affects other phenomena called Amo, Wtio, Nao, and Ao,” said Al-Jamman.

In 1996, this phenomenon was active over the Pacific, so Jeddah recorded heavy rainfall, that is 255 mm according to the measures of the Saudi meteorology authorities, he said, adding that according to the German GPCC, the rainfall was more than 300 mm in mid-November.

Al-Jamman said that in 2010, the same phenomenon affected the coasts of Jeddah with extreme weather conditions. “And in 2011, such extreme weather conditions caused heavy rainfall of 120 mm in only two hours in Jeddah, resulting in severe flooding and loss of life and property,“

The world witnessed other extreme weather conditions last year such as El Nino, with the Arab Peninsula witnessing the highest temperatures last summer, added Al-Jamman.