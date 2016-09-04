  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • KSA participation in summit ‘special honor for Muslims’

Saudi Arabia

KSA participation in summit ‘special honor for Muslims’

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

KEY TALKS: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Hangzhou International Expo Center on the sidelines of the G20 summit. (AP)

WARM RELATIONS: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday. (SPA)

UPBEAT: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive for the opening ceremony of the G20 summit in Hangzhou on Sunday. (AFP)

BRITISH LINKS HAILED: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Hangzhou.

RIYADH: Citizens and diplomats said here that the Kingdom’s participation in the G20 summit, which opened Sunday in China, represents a special honor for the Muslim world.

The Kingdom was invited to take part in recognition of its contribution to the global economy.
The Saudi delegation to the summit is led by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Speaking to Arab News, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Manzur Ul Haq said: “Saudi Arabia is an important country for the region, for the Muslim world and for Pakistan.
“We have great expectations from the Vision 2030 and look forward to its success.
“I am sure under the visionary and able Saudi leadership, the vision is destined to transform the country’s economy to the benefit of the people, including the large community of foreigners in the Kingdom, and this will also help boost the world economy in general.
“Vision 2030 offers vast opportunities for promoting global trade and investment. Therefore, cooperation among the world economies is important.
“In my view, Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the architect of Vision 2030, will ably deliberate with the G20 leaders to formulate policies and planning for a better future of our world today.”
Bangladesh Ambassador Golam Moshi said the deputy crown prince deserves all credit for opening a new chapter in the annals of the Kingdom by introducing Vision 2030.
“The program is an eye opener for other developing countries, which could emulate the examples laid out by the Kingdom in diversifying its economy for the greater good of the nation.
“Bangladesh, as a Muslim country, is really proud of the important role played by the Kingdom at G20, which would benefit not only the Muslim countries but other countries as well.”
Musad Al-Zayani, a senior Saudi journalist based in Dubai, said the Kingdom is going in the right direction for sustainable development.
“Although there is fluctuation in oil prices, we know well that the progressive actions taken by the Kingdom to overcome these challenges will eventually bear fruit for the country,” he said, adding that shifting toward non-oil sector is the right move at the right time.
Naif Al-Rasheed, who works for an Arabic daily in Riyadh, said: “We are really proud of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is determined to take the country to new heights.”
Describing Saudi Arabia as a major player in world economy, Al-Rasheed said the new cooperation agreements signed with Japan and China will trigger economic growth in the Kingdom, irrespective of the fluctuations in oil prices.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

3,000 modern vehicles, 17,000 security men deployed for Haj

RIYADH A work force of 17 000 security men besides 3 000 modern vehicles have been mobilized to...

Heart patients can perform Haj, says MoH

RIYADH The Ministry of Health advised local Haj pilgrims that cardiac patients can perform Haj...

Labor market changes behind fall in remittances

JEDDAH Labor market changes new nationalization policies fears of taxes on remittances and...

Young Saudis see excellent returns in telecom sector jobs

JEDDAH Investors and citizens working in the telecommunication sector say it is a very profitable...

PIF plans stake in big industrial zone

JEDDAH The Public Investment Fund finds itself playing a new role under Vision 2030 While...

Illegal donations banned

JEDDAH The Interior Ministry has warned against the collection of donations in cash or kind for...

Houthi shelling kills Saudi woman in Jazan

JEDDAH A Saudi woman in the border region of Jzan was killed in a shelling barrage by Houthi...

Pakistan president arrives in Madinah, gears up for Haj

JEDDAH Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain has arrived with his family in the Kingdom to perform...

KSA may get heaviest rain in 21 years

JEDDAH The Arab Peninsula will experience this year a wave of heavy rain not witnessed in the...

Singaporeans mark 51st National Day with zeal

JEDDAH The Consulate General of Singapore recently celebrated the country s 51st National Day...

Economists see Kingdom playing a pivotal role in global economy

JEDDAH The G20 summit in Hangzhou China offers the Kingdom an opportunity to play a crucial role...

Madinah-bound Nigerian arrested in Abuja for drugs

RIYADH A Nigerian Haj pilgrim bound for Madinah was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International...

Passengers can claim SR300 for every hour of flight delay: GACA

JEDDAH Air passengers can claim a compensation of SR300 for every hour the flight is delayed and...

Kingdom calls for closer ties between G20 allies

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with several world leaders...

Saudi Arabia among top 3 safest places in world

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has been ranked among the top three safest places in the world thanks to...

Global economy faces ‘multiple risks’

HANGZHOU The Group of 20 G20 summit opened Sunday in China s eastern city of Hangzhou amid...

Around Arab News

3,000 modern vehicles, 17,000 security men deployed for Haj

RIYADH A work force of 17 000 security men besides 3 000 modern vehicles have been mobilized to...

Heart patients can perform Haj, says MoH

RIYADH The Ministry of Health advised local Haj pilgrims that cardiac patients can perform Haj...

Labor market changes behind fall in remittances

JEDDAH Labor market changes new nationalization policies fears of taxes on remittances and...

Young Saudis see excellent returns in telecom sector jobs

JEDDAH Investors and citizens working in the telecommunication sector say it is a very profitable...

PIF plans stake in big industrial zone

JEDDAH The Public Investment Fund finds itself playing a new role under Vision 2030 While...

Illegal donations banned

JEDDAH The Interior Ministry has warned against the collection of donations in cash or kind for...

Houthi shelling kills Saudi woman in Jazan

JEDDAH A Saudi woman in the border region of Jzan was killed in a shelling barrage by Houthi...

Pakistan president arrives in Madinah, gears up for Haj

JEDDAH Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain has arrived with his family in the Kingdom to perform...

KSA may get heaviest rain in 21 years

JEDDAH The Arab Peninsula will experience this year a wave of heavy rain not witnessed in the...

Singaporeans mark 51st National Day with zeal

JEDDAH The Consulate General of Singapore recently celebrated the country s 51st National Day...

Economists see Kingdom playing a pivotal role in global economy

JEDDAH The G20 summit in Hangzhou China offers the Kingdom an opportunity to play a crucial role...

KSA participation in summit ‘special honor for Muslims’

RIYADH Citizens and diplomats said here that the Kingdom s participation in the G20 summit which...

Madinah-bound Nigerian arrested in Abuja for drugs

RIYADH A Nigerian Haj pilgrim bound for Madinah was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International...

Passengers can claim SR300 for every hour of flight delay: GACA

JEDDAH Air passengers can claim a compensation of SR300 for every hour the flight is delayed and...

Kingdom calls for closer ties between G20 allies

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with several world leaders...

Saudi Arabia among top 3 safest places in world

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has been ranked among the top three safest places in the world thanks to...