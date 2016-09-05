  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Clinton enters fall with advantages, but Trump team hopeful

World

Clinton enters fall with advantages, but Trump team hopeful

JULIE PACE | AP |

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (AFP)

COLUMBUS, OHIO: Two months from Election Day, Hillary Clinton has a clear edge over Donald Trump in nearly every measure traditionally used to gauge success in presidential races.
She's raising huge sums of money and flooding airwaves with television advertisements. A sophisticated data team with a history of winning White House contests is meticulously tracking voters in key battleground states. Clinton also has multiple paths to the 270 electoral votes needed to win in November — so many that she could lose Ohio and Florida and still become America's first female president.
But Trump's campaign believes there are pockets of voters eager to be persuaded not to back Clinton. While Trump squandered a summer's worth of opportunities to court those voters, his campaign heads into the fall suddenly confident in its ability to make up lost ground.
Trump aides were gleeful Friday over the release of FBI notes regarding Clinton's controversial email practices while secretary of state. His campaign plans to come out of the Labor Day weekend wielding the report as a warning about the Democrat's judgment.
Getting Trump to make that kind of consistent case against Clinton has been a herculean task for much of the campaign. But advisers say he's more receptive to his new leadership team's more scripted approach, mostly because it's coincided with a tightening in the public polls he monitors obsessively.
"There's a renewed focus on Hillary Clinton and her problems, which I think has been beneficial," said Matt Borges, the chairman of Ohio's Republican Party. "He's got to sustain this for another couple weeks."
Still, Trump aides acknowledge that the brash businessman needs to do more to address his own shaky standing with voters.
Trump's campaign has spent no general election money on positive, biographical ads, despite having plenty of cash to do so. Efforts to highlight a warmer side of the New York real estate developer at the GOP convention were quickly overshadowed by flaps of his own making. He's also angered anew Hispanics voters, a fast-growing segment of the electorate that Republicans are desperate to draw from, by holding fast to his tough immigration policies.
"He's running up against a population trend and a demographic reality," said Steve Schale, a Florida-based Democratic strategist.
If Trump can reshape the race, he'll need to do so quickly. Early voting begins in some states this month. North Carolinians can start submitting absentee ballots Friday. In Ohio — a state no Republican has won the White House without — people can start voting on Oct. 12, a week before the last of three presidential debates.
Both campaigns expect enormous audiences for the debates. Clinton, who has been in intensive study sessions with her debate team in recent days, is sure to face higher expectations from voters. Trump's political inexperience leaves him with a lower bar to clear.
Privately, Republican leaders say it will take more than strong debates for their nominee to alter a race that appears to be leaning in Clinton's favor. While Trump publicly maintains support from numerous high-ranking GOP officials, a striking number of discussions among Republicans in Washington often begin with an assumption that Clinton will be president come January.
Trump advisers vigorously dispute that the race has slipped from their grasp. They contend most Americans are just now tuning into the presidential campaign in a serious way.
"We're very much on schedule to do what we need to do to turn out the vote for Mr. Trump," said Bob Paduchik, Trump's Ohio state director and one of the most experienced operatives on the Republican's staff. Paduchik said Trump's efforts heading into the fall are focused primarily on rallying "disaffected Democrats and independents."
Clinton's campaign has long argued that Trump is overestimating the number of voters willing to switch from voting Democratic in presidential elections to Republican. But Clinton aides are monitoring movement toward a pair of third party candidates, Libertarian Gary Johnson and the Green Party's Jill Stein.
"There's no question you've got two candidates who are both underwater on their favorables right now," Joel Benenson, Clinton's chief strategist and pollster, said by way of explaining the appeal of Johnson and Stein. "I think it's important as this gets closer that people understand the stakes and the importance of their vote."
Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine will have an all-star stable of Democrats making that case on their behalf through the fall.
President Barack Obama is expected to spend much of October campaigning for Clinton, focusing in particular on increasing turnout among young people, blacks and college-educated whites. Vice President Joe Biden will camp out in working class areas of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton's vanquished primary rival, will be rallying the young voters and liberals who backed his campaign.
Trump will be largely on his own, with the exception of running mate Mike Pence and a few loyal supporters such as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. In the battle for control of the Senate, most Republicans in competitive races have stayed away from Trump.
Democrats now see a clear path to taking back control of the Senate, with party leaders identifying Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania as favorable opportunities to pick up seats. Democrats are also confident that if Clinton wins in some of the most contested state such as New Hampshire, North Carolina and Nevada, she'll bring along the party's Senate candidates.
There are bright spots for Republicans in the Senate contests. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio is running a campaign that mirrors Clinton's more than Trump's — disciplined, well-funded, and heavily centered on data — and appears on track to hold his seat, even if Clinton carries the state in the presidential race.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Brazilian police clash with protesters rejecting new leader

SAO PAULO Police in Brazil s biggest city clashed with protesters who marched to reject the new...

N. Korea fires three ballistic missiles off east coast: Seoul

SEOUL North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast Monday Seoul said in a new...

Power outages and flooding as deadly storm Hermine strengthens in Mid Atlantic

NEW YORK WASHINGTON A powerful and deadly storm churned off the US Middle Atlantic Coast on...

Sri Lanka seek more time to bring about ethnic reconciliation

COLOMBO President Maithripala Sirisena Sunday pleaded for more time to bring about reconciliation...

At least 100 injured in clashes in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Around 100 people were injured Sunday as Indian government forces fired tear gas and...

Bangladesh police arrest second militant suspected of killing publisher

DHAKA Police in Bangladesh have arrested another suspect in the killing of a publisher who was...

Dhaka summons Pakistani diplomat

DHAKA Bangladesh on Sunday summoned Pakistan s acting high commissioner to protest its...

Germany’s anti-migrant populists beat Merkel’s party in local vote

SCHWERIN Germany Germany s anti migrant populists made a strong showing at Sunday s state polls...

Thousands rally in Paris to protest crime targeting Chinese

PARIS At least 13 000 people attended a rally in Paris on Sunday to protest against what they say...

Singapore confirms 27 more locally transmitted Zika cases

SINGAPORE Singapore authorities on Sunday confirmed 27 more cases of locally transmitted Zika...

Young activists take on China in key Hong Kong election

HONG KONG Young Hong Kong independence activists calling for a complete break from China stood...

Around 100 injured in clashes in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR India Around 100 people were injured Sunday as Indian government forces fired tear gas...

China's Xi warns against 'empty talk' as G20 summit opens

HANGZHOU China Leaders of the world s biggest powers met Sunday to try to revive the sluggish...

Philippines worried, says more Chinese boats spotted at disputed shoal

VIENTIANE Laos The Philippines expressed grave concern on Sunday and demanded an explanation from...

Hong Kong maids march against window-cleaning after deaths

HONG KONG Domestic helpers in Hong Kong marched in protest Sunday after several maids fell to...

Moderate 5.6 quake hits Oklahoma, rattling Midwest

PAWNEE Oklahoma One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in Oklahoma rattled the state on...

Around Arab News

Multiple bomb blasts in Syrian cities kill at least 43

DAMASCUS Syria A string of bombings including a suicide attack claimed by the Daesh group struck...

Saudi Arabia, Russia sign strategic oil pact

HANGZHUO Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday signed a a Memorandum of Understanding on the...

Deputy crown prince holds talks with world leaders at G20

HANGZHOU Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continued his busy schedule meeting several...

Brazilian police clash with protesters rejecting new leader

SAO PAULO Police in Brazil s biggest city clashed with protesters who marched to reject the new...

Clinton enters fall with advantages, but Trump team hopeful

COLUMBUS OHIO Two months from Election Day Hillary Clinton has a clear edge over Donald Trump in...

N. Korea fires three ballistic missiles off east coast: Seoul

SEOUL North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast Monday Seoul said in a new...

3,000 modern vehicles, 17,000 security men deployed for Haj

RIYADH A work force of 17 000 security men besides 3 000 modern vehicles have been mobilized to...

Heart patients can perform Haj, says MoH

RIYADH The Ministry of Health advised local Haj pilgrims that cardiac patients can perform Haj...

Labor market changes behind fall in remittances

JEDDAH Labor market changes new nationalization policies fears of taxes on remittances and...

Young Saudis see excellent returns in telecom sector jobs

JEDDAH Investors and citizens working in the telecommunication sector say it is a very profitable...

PIF plans stake in big industrial zone

JEDDAH The Public Investment Fund finds itself playing a new role under Vision 2030 While...

Illegal donations banned

JEDDAH The Interior Ministry has warned against the collection of donations in cash or kind for...

Houthi shelling kills Saudi woman in Jazan

JEDDAH A Saudi woman in the border region of Jzan was killed in a shelling barrage by Houthi...

Pakistan president arrives in Madinah, gears up for Haj

JEDDAH Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain has arrived with his family in the Kingdom to perform...

KSA may get heaviest rain in 21 years

JEDDAH The Arab Peninsula will experience this year a wave of heavy rain not witnessed in the...

Singaporeans mark 51st National Day with zeal

JEDDAH The Consulate General of Singapore recently celebrated the country s 51st National Day...