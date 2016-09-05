Deputy crown prince holds talks with world leaders at G20

HANGZHOU: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continued his busy schedule meeting several leaders on Sunday at the G20 summit.

Prince Mohammed, who is leading Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the important summit, met with a number of leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The deputy crown prince met, separately, with German German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s Francois Hollande on the sidelines of the summit.

He also had discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and Italian PM Matteo Renzi.

Prince Mohammed also met with leaders of South Korea and Kazakhstan as well as UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.