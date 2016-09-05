  • Search form

Sports

Texas tops No. 10 Notre Dame 50-47 in 2 OT thriller

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

DEFENSIVE STOP: Malik Jefferson (46) of the Texas Longhorns sacks DeShone Kizer of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sunday in Austin, Texas. (AFP)

AUSTIN, Texas: Texas quarterback Tyrone Swoopes scored on a lunging 6-yard touchdown run in the second overtime, giving the Longhorns a 50-47 victory over Notre Dame in college football on Sunday.
Swoopes broke a tackle, burst up the middle and stretched the ball across the line as the Longhorns earned a vital victory for embattled coach Charlie Strong.
Shane Buechele got the start at quarterback over Swoopes, but the latter played a significant role in Texas’ running game with two scores and big runs that punished Notre Dame defenders in overtime.
Buechele, the first freshman quarterback to start a Longhorns season opener since Bobby Layne in 1944, was impressive, with 280 yards passing and two long touchdown throws.
“I said a year ago we probably would have lost that football game because we didn’t know how to finish,” Strong said. “You knew (Buechele) could handle it. You knew the stage wouldn’t be too big.”
Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer rallied the Fighting Irish from a 31-17 deficit in the third quarter and finished with 215 yards passing and five touchdowns.
Texas went ahead 37-35 on D’Onte Foreman’s 18-yard touchdown run before Notre Dame blocked the extra point and Shaun Crawford returned it for 2-point score that tied it at 37-37 with just under 4 minutes left.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly will have to consider scrapping the quarterback rotation between Kizer and Malik Zaire that sapped all momentum and helped dig his team into a big hole. Kizer was the only quarterback to move the Irish whether it was passing or throwing and Zaire played only one series of the second half.
It was a huge win for Texas coach Strong, who is fighting for his job with a new quarterback and a new offense after two seasons of more losses than wins.
“We needed tonight to get this program back in the spotlight,” Strong said. “I know one game does not make a season. We have many more to go. But it’s a great start.”

