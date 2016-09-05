Young Thomas betters own amateur course record at Dubai Creek Open

DUBAI: Rising star Rayhan Thomas shot a sparkling six-under 65 to better his own amateur course record as he sits one behind early pace-setter Jake Shepherd of England after round one of the MENA Golf Tour’s Dubai Creek Open on Monday.

In a rich vein of form following his recent victory at the Scottish Boys’ Open Stroke Play, Thomas reeled off seven birdies against a lone bogey to beat his previous best of 66 he shot in this very event last year when he finished runner-up to Shepherd

Shepherd countered an early bogey on the third with six birdies and an eagle as he launched a strong defense of his title with a blazing seven-under 64, one shy of the course record for professionals jointly held by Lee Westwood and MENA Golf Tour patron Darren Clarke.

The English duo of Zane Scotland and Luke Joy, both former winners of the Dubai Creek Open, signed for matching 66s to share third, one ahead of a three-man group which included Scotland’s Daniel Kay.

Thomas, a two-time runner-up on the MENA Golf Tour, said he played solid golf. “I struck the ball pretty well and holed some great putts. Overall, it felt very good out there,” added the 16-year-old Dubai-based prodigy, who is supported by the Shaikh Maktoum Golf Foundation.

“If I can keep the momentum going, I think I stand a good chance of posting a strong finish,” he added.

Shepherd was equally pleased with his day’s work. “It was a bit crazy out there. I had no expectations coming into this tournament as I hardly played any golf in the last three months, but things fell into place, especially my long game, which was in great shape,” he said.

“I was fighting big time with my short game, but today I holed some nice putts. Very, very pleased with the start,” said Shepherd who eagled the par-5, 10th, hitting his four iron from 226 yards to within eight feet.

Scotland, who won the inaugural Dubai Creek Open in 2012, rode on a great start to keep himself in contention for the title.

“I was four under after eight holes and that kind of set the tone for the day. Winds picked on the back nine, but I managed to keep the bogeys away from my card, which was quite pleasing,” said Scotland, a record 11-time winner on the MENA Golf Tour.

England’s Joy got into the groove after a nervy start. “I didn’t make best of the starts. Hit a couple poor shots, but managed to get up and down for pars which settled my nerves. Thereafter, I played quite nicely and holed some putts.

“It always feels good to be back on a course where you have enjoyed some success. Even though it’s roasting hot, I am enjoying play on this course,” he said.

Elsewhere, Danny Poulter, brother of Ryder up hero Ian, opened with a level-par 71 while UAE’s Ahmed Al Musharrekh returned a 75 as the Moroccan trio of Ahmed Marjan, Faycal Serghini and Mehdi Saissi carded matching 72s to share the lead in the Shaikh Maktoum Golf Foundation Division for the MENA region players.

Playing in his first on the MENA Golf Tour, Poulter felt whatever he did right was derailed once he got on the greens. “I had 12 putts inside 15 feet for birdies, but the ball just refused to go in,” he said, adding: “The course is in great shape and it’s fun playing here.”