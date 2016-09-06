Cabinet clears major decisions

JEDDAH: The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday was briefed on the topics listed on its agenda, including the issues co-shared in their study with Shoura Council and decided the following:

* After reviewing what has been recommended by the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, the Cabinet approved that the Minister of Environment and Water and Agriculture chairs the Board of Directors of the Saudi Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC).

* Authorized the Minister of Energy and Industry and Mineral Resources, or his deputy, to sign a draft MoU to establish a joint Arab market for electricity.

* Approved the regulations relating to the sale or lease of real estate units on the map, stipulating that whoever practices any of the activities covered by the regulations should report to the relevant committee at the Ministry of Housing to adjust his situations accordingly within six months of the deal.

* Approved a memorandum of scientific and educational cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Education of Mexico, which was signed in Riyadh on 07/04/1437 AH.

* Authorized the President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, or his deputy, to discuss with the European Patent Office regarding an MoU for cooperation in the field of patents between King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology of Saudi and the European Patent Office.

The appointments at 15th and 14th ranks, whic were approved, are as follows:

* Prince Mansour bin Mohammed bin Saad Al-Saud — security adviser (15th rank) at the Ministry of Interior.

* Abdulmohsen bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Rashoud — security adviser (15th rank) at the Ministry of Interior.

* Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al-Bazei’s — head of notary (14th rank) at the Ministry of Justice.

* Saad bin Nahid bin Fahd Al-Nahid — director general of Riyadh Customs/Dry Port (15th rank) at the Department of the General Customs.

* Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Hamad — assistant undersecretary for follow-up and information (14th rank) at the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

* Mohammed bin Ibrahim bin Zaid Al Askar — economic expert (14th rank) at the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

* Mohammed bin Dhafer bin Mushabab Al-Shehri — planning adviser (14th rank) at the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

* Nabil bin Mohammed bin Hussein Hilmi — director general of the office of the minister (14th rank) at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

* Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Saleh Al-Ghamas — director general of Eastern Region Branch (14th rank) at the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.