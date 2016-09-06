  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

170 pilgrims treated for heat exhaustion

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

TOP CARE: Civil Defense personnel take a sick pilgrim for treatment.

RIYADH: Civil Defense teams rescued 170 pilgrims and worshippers who fainted due to fatigue and stress at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the Friday prayers.

Brig. Gen. Ahmad bin Abdulaziz, director of Civil Defense in Makkah, said most of the cases involved the elderly, who fell sick or fainted.
Civil Defense teams provided emergency services and transferred them to the nearest health centers in coordination with the Saudi Red Crescent Society.
Brig. Ahmad stressed that the Civil Defense has increased deployment of staff in the Holy Kaaba to provide emergency services and treat the sick or injured, especially during tawaf or circumambulation of the Kaaba.
The Makkah Grand Mosque force is equipped with the all necessary machinery such as ambulances and medical supplies to deal with any eventualities.
Brig. Ahmed said that the teams are stationed at all the entrances to the mosque and circumambulation areas. “Field teams have also been stationed for quick communication with any emergency during the Haj period.”
Two divisions of motorcycle teams have been allocated within the Civil Defense force to quickly pass through the crowd to expedite operations during any eventuality, he said.
A detailed plan has also been put in place for swift medical evacuation in coordination with various stakeholders including the Red Crescent and the Ministry of Health, he added.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Ali bin Atallah Al-Otaibi, deputy commander of the Civil Defense forces for operations, convened a meeting with the representatives of relevant bodies implementing the medical evacuation plan during emergencies.
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, who is also the chairman of Central Haj Committee, was recently briefed in his office on the Civil Defense’s plan for Haj.
Lt. Gen. Suleiman Al-Amr, director general of Civil Defense, presented to the governor the plan that included mobilization of 17,000 personnel, backed by more than 3,000 modern vehicles to provide pilgrims with safety and security.

