Last updated: 1 min 5 sec ago

  • Minister welcomes Iranian pilgrims

Saudi Arabia

Minister welcomes Iranian pilgrims

ARAB NEWS |

Haj and Umrah Minister Mohammed Salih Bentin

RIYADH: Haj and Umrah Minister Mohammed Salih Bentin welcomed the Haj pilgrims from across the world, including the Iranians who came from a number of African and European countries.
Speaking during a seminar in Makkah, the minister said the Iranian pilgrims who applied for Haj visas this year have been given the necessary permits, and are now in Makkah.
He wished them all the best and hoped that they would return to their countries safe and sound after performing the Haj rituals.
More than 200 scholars and academics from the Islamic world participated in the seminar, organized by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah. It aims to deepen the brotherhood and cooperation between academics and scholars during the Haj season, in addition to instilling moderate discourse and unity.

