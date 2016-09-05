KSA pitches Vision 2030 at summit

RIYADH: Various sectors on Monday said that Saudi Arabia took center stage as Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.



Local businessmen were of the opinion that the presence of the Kingdom at the G20 summit showed it has become an important country in the world.

“This is because the Kingdom shared the limelight with the world’s leading countries during the summit,” said Ibrahim Al-Alim, Estefaa Agricultural Group president.

He noted that the deputy crown prince also held wide-ranging talks with various leaders.

He held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State John Kerry, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday. On Monday, Prince Mohammed bin Salman held separate talks with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, South Korean President Park Geun-hye, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Brazilian President Michel Temer, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

He said that while the Kingdom was highly regarded in the G20 summit, Prince Mohammed also sought cooperation from the East and the West in various sectors.

Al-Alim added that the deputy crown prince, who is also the defense minister, got the message across that the Kingdom and the rest of the world needed each other to meet the challenges of contemporary times.

“The attendance of Prince Mohammed at the G20 summit is significant, to say the least, as it opens up various opportunities for the Kingdom,” he added.

He noted that after meeting the world leaders, the deputy crown prince expressed hope that the G20 summit would help chart a course for the world economy and boost global growth.

Abdullah Al-Harbi, Eye of Riyadh chief executive officer, said that Prince Mohammed's attendance at the summit showed the openness of the Kingdom for collaboration in various fields.

“This openness led to meaningful parleys regarding present and future opportunities to expand cooperation between the Kingdom and China, as well as the rest of the world,” he said.

He added that the reality in the local market demanded that Saudi Arabia establish cooperation with various countries on economic, financial, scientific, technological, oil, and water sectors.

“These drive the wheel of the economy, attracting, in the process, investments from other countries, and increase the income of citizens and residents of the Kingdom,” he said.

He added that “we at the Eye of Riyadh are ready to support any agreement with other countries that ramps up economic reforms in the Kingdom and deepens ties with other countries.”

Nasser Abdullah Al-Saeed, managing director of Import House, said that the Kingdom was able to project to the world its Vision 2030 during the summit. “Various countries lauded the plan and expressed support for it. Lesser dependence on oil underlies the plan, and this is good as far as the environment is concerned,” he said.

He added that he “looked forward to the future when the succeeding generations in the Kingdom could enjoy an absolutely pollution-free environment.”

“The future belongs to them and we should secure the environment for them,” he said.