Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince hails armed forces for Haj security efforts

MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif held a meeting with the heads of Haj security teams and emphasized on the cooperation to serve the pilgrims better.
He appreciated participation of armed forces along with other security forces for the Haj season this year, Saudi Press Agency reported.
“We look forward to cooperation with relevant bodies of pilgrims to achieve these noble objectives in terms of duty and cooperation with righteousness and piety,” Crown Prince said.
The number of pilgrims coming from abroad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the start of pilgrims' arrival until the end of Saturday, September 3, had reached 1,129,992, said statistics issued by the General Directorate of Passports.
The number of pilgrims coming by air totaled 1,061,165; 56,184 by land; and 12,643 by sea.

