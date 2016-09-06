  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince inaugurates state-of-the-art security aircraft

SPA |

The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif recently inaugurated the security aircraft, Airbus C-295 belonging to Security Aviation.
This aircraft has entered the service as the first of four aircraft which considered as the most advanced of its kind in the field of security aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
On the occasion, the Air Force Maj. Gen. Muhammad Eid Al-Harbi, Commander of Security Aviation Command expressed thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Crown Prince and Deputy Crown Prince for their great attention being accorded to the military and security sectors, hailing the unlimited support being given to the security sectors by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and his keenness to develop them, especially General Command of Security Aviation.

