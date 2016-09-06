Turkey says 2 of its soldiers killed in Daesh attack in Syria

ISTANBUL: Turkey's military says two of its soldiers have been killed and five have been wounded in an attack by the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The military says the militants fired rockets at Turkish tanks during clashes on Tuesday in northern Syria.

On Sunday, Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels had expelled Daesh from the last strip of territory it controlled along the Syrian-Turkish border, effectively sealing the extremists' self-styled caliphate off from the outside world.

Two weeks ago, Turkey launched an incursion into Syria — the so-called Euphrates Shield operation — to back Syrian rebels in their fight to push Daesh out of the town of Jarablus and to limit the Syrian Kurdish forces' advance west of the Euphrates River.